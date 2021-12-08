Have any I’m A Celebrity stars ever done more Bushtucker Trials than Naughty Boy?

The 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity is nearing its end – and with it Naughty Boy doing ALL the trials (well, seven so far).

At the moment he is holding the crown for completing the most Bushtucker Trials this series.

But are there any contestants who have done as many or maybe even more trials than him in the past?

Read on and we’ll tell you.

Katie Price quit I’m A Celebrity after only nine days (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity: How does Katie Price compare to Naughty Boy?

When Katie Price returned to the jungle in 2009, she became the public favourite for the live Bushtucker Trials.

Katie was voted for a Bushtucker Trial six times during her appearance on the show.

But eventually Katie had enough and after only nine days she quit the show.

Helen Flanagan got voted for a Bushtucker Trial seven times during her stint in the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Flanagan

Corrie star Helen Flanagan was known for being very squeamish during her trials on I’m A Celeb.

So she was the obvious choice to vote for during the Bushtucker Trials.

Helen struggled a lot during her trials and she even found it hard to just win one star for camp sometimes.

She eventually got to the point where she refused to participate before the trial had started.

Gillian McKeith faints on I’m A Celebrity just before her Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Gillian McKeith faints on I’m A Celebrity

Nutritionist Gillian McKeith was voted for a live trial time and time again.

The public loved to see Gillian squeal and struggle during the gruelling challenges and voted for her to do the Bushtucker Trials six times.

However, it got so bad that she even fainted moments before one of her live Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity trials: Janice Dickinson beats Naughty Boy

Janice won over the nation in 2009 with her fiesty attitude and impressive skills during the trials.

However, this also meant that she was a popular vote when it came to the Bushtucker Trials.

She was voted for a total of eight live Bushtucker Trials and tackled them all with ease.

Joey Essex makes us all belly laugh during his eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex

TOWIE star Joey Essex was the nation’s favourite in the jungle.

From taking on his challenges to learning how to tell the time he certainly kept us all entertained.

But that also meant he was the favourite when it came to the public voting trials.

Joey was voted for a Bushtucker Trial five times.

Kendra Wilkinson gives it her all during her trials on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Kendra Wilkinson

TV personality Kendra Wilkinson conquered her fears during her time in the jungle.

From skydiving out of a plane to eating a mouthful of critters, she impressed us all with her bravery.

But this also meant the public wanted to see her do more trials.

Kendra was voted for a live Bushtucker Trial five times.

