I’m A Celebrity viewers were convinced Frankie Bridge was “annoyed” after Louise Minchin failed to pick her as deputy.

During tonight’s show (December 7), the campmates voted the former BBC Breakfast host to be camp leader.

And it didn’t take long for fans to notice Frankie‘s reaction to the news.

Frankie Bridge appeared ‘annoyed’ on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge

Louise became camp leader during tonight’s show.

She said: “Oh my gosh, I did not expect that. What an amazing thing they think I should be their leader.

“I’m really touched, I’m really proud and I’m also really nervous. I want to do it properly and make sure everybody’s happy.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity in ‘bullying’ row as David ‘picks on’ Naughty Boy over Snoochie and Kadeena

Louise picked Snoochie Shy as her deputy, saying she wanted someone who would keep them “really upbeat”.

Snoochie shared: “As they say, with great power comes great responsibility.

“I feel like it is my responsibility to make sure we are entertained every single day.”

Louise chose Snoochie as her deputy (Credit: ITV)

The pair went on to distribute the chores, with Frankie and David Ginola being in charge of camp maintenance.

However, some viewers believed that Frankie looked unhappy as Louise made her deputy decision.

Shortly after she announced Snoochie as her deputy, the camera cut to Frankie who gave a look.

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one viewer commented: “Feel like Frankie is raging she isn’t deputy #ImACeleb.”

Another said: “Frankie looked absolutely gutted she wasn’t picked #ImACeleb.”

A third wrote: “Oops, Frankie struggling to hide her feelings with the [bleeping] smile.”

I think Frankie was a bit annoyed that she wasn't made deputy #ImACeleb — Cirah (@Cirah_TV) December 7, 2021

Frankie didn’t look too happy about Snoochie being deputy 👀… #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Katie Thompson (@kthompson334) December 7, 2021

Feel like Frankie is raging she wasn't made deputy #ImACeleb — Alex Gallagher (@AlexGal201) December 7, 2021

Frankie looked absolutely gutted she wasn't picked🤣 #ImACeleb — Jak Locke (@captain_hubcap) December 7, 2021

Why didn't louise pick Frankie? That was a slap in the face for Frankie since their so close.#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/hB4HbKHRB0 — ChatnChew (@bigbrothertwee) December 7, 2021

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers in tears as David Ginola breaks down over Danny Miller letter

In addition, a fourth posted: “Why didn’t Louise pick Frankie? That was a slap in the face for Frankie since they’re so close #ImACeleb.”

A fifth joked: “Frankie looks miffed not chosen as deputy #ImACeleb.”

Frankie looked absolutely gutted

Furthermore, a sixth shared: “I think Frankie is a bit annoyed that she isn’t deputy #ImACeleb.”

Another tweeted: “Frankie didn’t look too happy about Snoochie being deputy Eyes… #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.