I’m A Celebrity in ‘bullying’ row as David ‘picks on’ Naughty Boy over Snoochie and Kadeena

I’m A Celebrity viewers have slammed David Ginola for his behaviour towards Naughty Boy during last night’s show (December 6).

The music producer hasn’t had the easiest of times on the ITV programme, with the star recently undergoing his seventh trial of the series.

But following a row with David in the camp, fans took to social media to share their concerns.

David Ginola and Naughty Boy argued on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: David Ginola and Naughty Boy’s spat

During last night’s show, the campmates decided amongst themselves who would do the trial.

Louise Minchin put herself forward, saying: “I would like to do the trial because I’ve not done one.

“I think if I leave the Castle and I’ve not done a trial I don’t feel I’ve been on Celebrity.”

Naughty Boy then insisted for other campmates to take on the trial.

Kadeena Cox suggested: “David maybe? David has only done one and I know he wasn’t happy.”

Snoochie Shy added: “I think David!”

Naughty Boy wasn’t the only campmate to nominate David (Credit: ITV)

Naughty Boy agreed with his fellow campmates, saying: “I think David as well because the first trial you did wasn’t the best. I want you to experience the trial.”

However, David didn’t want to be pointed out to do it.

Speaking to Naughty Boy, he said: “You can’t say I want you to experience the trial. Who are you to tell me?”

In the Telegraph, David ranted: “I decide for myself, that’s it, simple as that. I am still David Ginola, it’s me, it’s about me, it’s about what I am.

“Nobody is saying to me what I should do, OK?”

But some viewers believed that David shouldn’t have singled out Naughty Boy.

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Used to like David, but thought the way he spoke to Naughty Boy was way too harsh, why didn’t he snap at Kadeena or Snoochie #ImACeleb.”

A second added: “#ImACeleb What is with people and all this hate on Naughty Boy? There is no reason for it. Sick of people going on this show not wanting to do trails. Snoochie and Kadeena said David before Naughty Boy he just gave a reason!”

A third wrote: “Snoochie and Kadeena volunteered David’s name before Naughty Boy did, but yet again he is the weakest link therefore the easiest target. I thought more of David than that.

Naughty Boy getting all the heat?

“I can see a bit of bullying starting now towards Naughty Boy #ImACeleb.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Why didn’t Ginola have a go at Kadeena and Snoochie, who both threw his name in the ring before Naughty Boy? Odd that #ImACeleb.”

Another fumed: “So true #ImACeleb also Kadeena and Snoochie both voted for David then Naughty Boy agreed with them so why was he picking on Naughty Boy?”

A sixth shared: “Snoochie and Kadeena didn’t own up and say they were the first to suggest David to do a trial. They were happy for Naughty Boy to be thrown under the bus.”

Another fan posted: “Am I the only one thinking they’re bullying Naughty a bit? He’d be a nightmare to live with but David’s reaction was uncomfortable tonight #ImACeleb.”

One viewer added: “I love David, but Kadeena and Snoochie both said FIRST David. Why is Naughty Boy getting all the heat?? #ImACeleb.”

However, some agreed with David’s approach.

Viewers agree with David

One tweeted: “#NaughtyBoy has never seen discipline in his entire life. I love David so much for putting him in his place. We need this regularly.”

A second posted: “David putting naughty boy in his place is everything.”

