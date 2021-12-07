I’m A Celebrity star Snoochie Shy became the third contestant to be axed from the show tonight (December 7).

The radio host bid farewell to her fellow campmates at Gwrych Castle, before being interviewed by Ant and Dec during tonight’s live eviction.

Snoochie went up against Naughty Boy in the bottom two.

Snoochie Shy left I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Snoochie Shy leaves castle

Ant and Dec delivered the news to the camp in the castle on Tuesday evening.

The campmates appeared shocked as they revealed the public vote.

Snoochie previously took part in various trials, including a disgusting eating trial with Danny Miller at the beginning of the series.

The BBC 1Xtra host later joined Ant and Dec to reflect on her journey on the ITV programme.

She said: “It’s been emotional and I’ve met so many people I wouldn’t meet in my everyday life.

“I feel like I’ve got a little family now. It’s amazing!”

Snoochie and Naughty Boy were in the bottom two (Credit: ITV)

Discussing the tense moments in camp, Snoochie added: “I just think cooking up is an intense thing and I’m so glad I didn’t do that.

“I always said you wouldn’t have Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay in the same kitchen!”

Fans rushed to social media to comment on Snoochie’s departure.

How did I’m A Celebrity fans respond?

On Twitter, one said: “I actually adored Snoochie, gutted she’s left #ImACeleb.”

Another added: “I found Snoochie to be hilarious, sad she’s gone out so soon #imaceleb.”

A third wrote: “Sad to see Snoochie go #ImACeleb.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “I didn’t know Snoochie before this but she’s amazing, sad to see her go #imaceleb.”

A fifth posted: “Mate Snoochie brought such good vibes, actually gutted she’s out #imaceleb.”

Meanwhile, Naughty Boy remaining in camp stunned some viewers.

One posted: “Snoochie over Naughty Boy?! Really?! #ImACeleb.”

A second agreed: “Who is actually voting for Naughty Boy to stay?! Gutted that Snoochie is out now and it stings so much more that she’s out of camp before Naughty Boy #ImACeleb.”

It comes after Kadeena Cox left the castle last night.

