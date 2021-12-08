In an I’m A Celebrity preview clip for tonight, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller are seen tucking into some vile Christmas treats.

The soap stars are teaming up tonight to take on Santa’s Grotty Grotto challenge in a bid to win some meals for their campmates.

What is Simon and Danny’s challenge on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity?

Simon and Danny just look like they want to go home in tonight’s challenge (Credit: ITV)

The clip from tonight’s I’m A Celebrity certainly isn’t one for the faint-hearted. The short preview begins with Danny and Simon, covered in muck, standing in front of a table laden with what look to be mince pies.

There are two boxes in front of the stars too. Both of the boxes have a funnel of sorts aiming into a shot glass that sits at the centre.

“It’s time for some minced eyes and sherry,” a gleeful Ant announces. Simon and Danny groan as Ant tells them what’s coming next.

“Inside the minced pies are raw fish eyes,” Ant explains. “Give them a chew, hard enough that you squeeze the juice of the eye out into the sherry glass.”

Danny covers his eyes at hearing this and laughs nervously, whilst Simon just stares in stunned silence at the presenters.

But Ant isn’t finished there.

What else do Simon and Danny have to do?

Could this be the most disgusting trial yet? (Credit: ITV)

“Once it’s [the glass] full, you’ve then got to neck it,” he says, miming downing a shot. He then goes on to say that the duo will receive a star each, but “only if you finish the glass completely”.

Simon looks ready to get stuck in but Danny is just laughing.

“Over to you,” Ant says.

Danny and Simon then pick up a pie each. They remove the top of the pie to reveal the raw fish eye inside.

“Oh my god,” Danny mutters and covers his mouth as if he’s about to be sick.

What happens next in the I’m A Celebrity preview clip?

Even Ant and Dec looked grossed out during tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

“Can you see the eye?” Ant asks. “Yeah, yeah, Si’s got one.”

With a grimace, Simon pops one of the fish eyes into his mouth, and with a final glare at the presenters, bends over the funnel.

“Oh my god,” Danny groans again as Simon bites into the eye, causing the juice to squirt out and into the funnel. Even Ant and Dec look disgusted as the eye bursts.

“Woah!” Ant laughs.

Simon and Danny’s Santa’s Grotty Grotto challenge comes the day after the third celebrity went home.

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy was the latest campmate to leave Gwrych Castle after going up against Naughty Boy in the public vote.

Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox have also been voted off the show this week.

You can catch Simon and Danny’s trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Wednesday, December 8) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

