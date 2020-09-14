John Simm set to play leading role in new ITV crime drama Grace

John Simm has started filming new crime drama Grace.

The 50-year-old Life on Mars actor will play tenacious detective Roy Grace in the upcoming ITV adaptation of Peter James’ novels.

The show will broadcast in two feature length installments.

John Simm has started filming new crime drama Grace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: BGT: Ratings ‘drop by 500,000 a week after Diversity controversy’

The upcoming films, based on the Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead books, will be shot in Brighton.

Morse writer Russell Lewis will handle the script.

What has John Simm said about Grace?

Russell said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be involved in bringing Peter James’ brilliantly gripping series of Roy Grace novels to ITV.

Filming commences on highly anticipated new crime drama, Grace, starring John Simm https://t.co/n6Q4uXalXd pic.twitter.com/WYZ7RlJ7ZF — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) September 14, 2020

“Each story is a fantastic, hair-raising, twisting, switch-back of a roller-coaster ride that grips the reader from first to last.

“The opportunity to translate that best-selling magic to television is like all one’s Christmases and birthdays come at once.

Peter’s meticulous research and eye for detail is the stuff of legend.

“As his millions of fans and admirers are well aware, Peter’s meticulous research and eye for detail is the stuff of legend.

Read More:BGT: Ant McPartlin gets choked up over emotional dog performance

John Cimm will play the leading role in the new ITV drama Grace (Credit: SplashNews)

“That John Simm will be breathing flesh to the bones of Roy Grace really is the cherry on a dark, and troublingly encrimsoned cake…”

In addition, Peter himself added: “John Simm, who actually looks like the Roy Grace of my imagination, is inspired casting!

“I’m confident that fans of my novels and of TV crime dramas in general will be in for a treat.”

Read More:Prince Harry could have been ‘no more’ had TV icon Basil Brush not saved his life

Richie Campbell is also due to appear in the show (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, John will join Richie Campbell (DS Glenn Branson) and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.

Laura Elphinstone will play DS Bella Moy, Amaka Okafor joins as DC Emma Jane Boutwood, and Brad Morrison will play DC Nicholl.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.