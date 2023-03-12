Dancing On Ice stars Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer to face ‘huge shock’ after finale?

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer could face a difficult decision after tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 final, a report claims.

Amid rumours of a romance between the ITV skating partners, The Sun reports a “smitten” Joey could have his heart broken.

And that’s because German star Vanessa, 26, is expected to head home to Berlin after they step away from the rink.

TOWIE fave Joey meanwhile will return to his home in Essex – and there could be another barrier to any possible courtship, too.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer news

A source told The Sun that a “huge shock” may be in the offing for the TV duo.

“Vanessa and Joey have really fallen for each other but neither are sure if they want a long-distance relationship,” the insider claimed to the tabloid.

They continued: “It is going to come as a huge shock for the pair.

“Joey might be smitten, but he has a busy work schedule in the UK and doesn’t speak German.”

Joey doesn’t speak German.

ED! has approached representatives for Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer for comment.

Are Joey and Vanessa in a relationship?

Back in January, during an appearance on GMB, Joey said both he and Vanessa are single.

However, he did not confirm they were together.

Nonetheless, Joey did say: “We’re taking it slow, it’s all good.”

However, few months earlier in November of last year, Vanessa insisted she and Joey were “just skating partners”.

That hasn’t prevented viewer and tabloid speculation about whether they may be linked away from the rink, however.

Furthermore, the pairing also experienced an awkward ‘kiss’ on the ice back in February following their Movie Week routine.

Joey recently joked about the moment: “I love to get pied like that.”

Vanessa and Joey take on Nile Wilson, The Vivienne and their respective partners to be crowned series winner in this evening’s DOI finale.

And yesterday Joey paid tribute to his co-stars on Instagram, writing: “Just want to say a massive thank you to you all for the support and love you’ve given me throughout my @dancingonice journey.

“I can honestly say I made a promise, to give my 100% effort and hard work every single day, training maximum hours to get to the end, and I’m here at the FINAL… I actually made it!

“I’ll give the ice everything I’ve got and learnt since I first started and hope for the best. I’ve met some amazing people the past 6 months and made friends for life.”

The Dancing On Ice final 2023 airs tonight, Sunday March 12, at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

