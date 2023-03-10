Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex makes shock confession about awkward kiss with Vanessa Bauer live on air

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex has made a shocking confession about his awkward kiss with Vanessa Bauer.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 31, is currently partnered with Vanessa on Dancing On Ice.

During Movie Week last month, viewers were left confused after Vanessa appeared to pull away after Joey tried to kiss her.

The pair have sparked romance rumours throughout their time on the show.

Joey and Vanessa shared an awkward moment on Dancing On Ice last month (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex confession

Speaking to Metro and other press, Joey said: “It’s a long story’. Basically, we’d planned to kiss before [we went on the ice].”

However, Vanessa admitted she found the live moment “overwhelming”.

“I had asked Vanessa probably over ten times, ‘You wouldn’t pull away would you? You want me to kiss you right?’,” Joey continued. “And she goes, ‘Yeah I want you to kiss me,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, but you wouldn’t pull away though, would you?'”

Joey went on to say that Vanessa “still doesn’t think she pulled away”. He added: “I was like, ‘Have you seen the picture?!’ It’s nice, it’s very fresh, I love to get pied like that. It was good for me, and I’m taking it as a positive.”

Alongside The Vivienne and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Joey is part of Dancing On Ice’s final three. He went through to the final after competing in last week’s bottom three with Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and Siva Kaneswaran.

Joey and Vanessa display strong chemistry on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Joey speaks on bond with Vanessa

Furthermore, many have gone on to spot Joey and Vanessa’s chemistry while performing.

Speaking about his bond with his skating partner, Joey told Metro that he and Vanessa have got on with each other “since day one” and it’s “very special”.

She added that they’re “taking it day after day” and are focused on the final.

The Dancing On Ice 2023 final will air this Sunday (March 12) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

