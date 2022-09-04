Joel Dommett and his unfortunate space suit
TV

Joel Dommett addresses wardrobe ‘accident’ after Masked Dancer fans left ‘distracted’ during show

It was unfortunate!

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Joel Dommett returned to host The Masked Dancer last night and his outfit caused quite a stir.

Joel, presenter of this and sister show The Masked Singer, wore a space-themed suit.

But the strange placement of part of the galaxy on his trousers left fans watching very unsure.

Joel Dommett smiles and points at contestant on The Masked Dancer
The blue galaxy was a bit unfortunate (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Joel Dommett and his space suit

They said they were “distracted” by his suit pattern.

Joel himself addressed the issue in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett)

Joel Dommett reveals wardrobe ‘accident’

Sharing a video of him all ready to go for the night, he wrote: “SPACE SUIT – With an accidental blue galaxy situation [laughing emoji].

“Someone shouted ‘around the back you can see Uranus’.”

Fans were quick to join in laughing with him, however.

“All we could talk about!” said one.

“You’ve got blue balls!” said another.

A third said: “I couldn’t take my eyes off the suit!”

Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross on The Masked Dancer panel
Are the judges right with their guesses? (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

The Masked Dancer returns

The first six costumed performers took to The Masked Dancer stage as it returned to our screens last night (Saturday September 3).

Candlestick, Scissors, Astronaut, Prawn Cocktail, Odd Socks and dancing duo Pillar and Post all strutted their stuff.

Joel Dommett is back on hosting duties.

And the panel sees returning judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse joined by Peter Crouch instead of Mo Gilligan.

As fans were left seriously divided over Candlestick’s identity, it ended up that Astronaut was the first contestant to be eliminated.

After a performance to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, they found themselves sent home.

It was revealed to be Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe behind the mask.

Read more: Masked Dancer’s Davina McCall on life after drug addiction 

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday nights on ITV at 6.30pm.

