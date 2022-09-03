The Masked Dancer star Davina McCall is famous for hosting a range of hit shows including Big Brother and Long Lost Family.

She’s also a fitness fanatic, with stacks of health DVD under her belt.

However, before she found success as a TV presenter, Davina was a heroin user in her early twenties.

The star has often opened up and inspired people after detailing how she overcome her battle with addiction.

And she’s convinced that her experience has made her even more determined for the future.

Fitness guru Davina McCall was an addict in her twenties (Credit: ITV)

Masked Dancer judge Davina McCall on beating addiction

Davina McCall has been very open about her drug addiction.

Speaking during Advertising Week Europe 2021, the TV presenter explained that her mother was an alcoholic and a drug addict. And eventually she was too.

She said: “I dealt with a very difficult, alcoholic, drug addict mother and in turn ended up a drug addict myself.

If I can get through that I can pretty much get through anything.

“But it’s just made me a stronger person and a person that doesn’t take no as the end of the line.”

She went on to explain that she was addicted to heroin. And that she loved the drug more than herself.

Davina even confessed that she would’ve got herself into ‘terrible mixes’ to get the drugs.

The presenter admitted: “I loved heroin more than my family, more than myself. I would have stolen, I would have got myself into terrible mixes just to try and get it or have it or have money to have it.”

Davina McCall said her heroin addiction has made her a stronger person (Credit: ITV)

However, the fitness guru claimed that overcoming her heroin addiction has made her a stronger person.

She said she made the startling realisation that if she can overcome her heroin addiction she can “pretty much get through anything”.

Davina added: “Getting through that, going into Narcotics Anonymous meetings, made me realise that if I can get through that I can pretty much get through [anything].”

