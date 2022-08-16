TV blow for Davina McCall as show is ‘axed’ after ‘disastrous’ ratings

TV presenter Davina McCall‘s dating show Language of Love has reportedly been axed after just one series.

Reports claim it has been dropped by Channel 4 after failing to bring in the viewers.

The series aired earlier this year and featured hopeful singletons looking to find ‘The One’. However, in a cheeky twist, the contestants didn’t speak the same language as each other and were forced to see if the chemistry was enough.

Despite wanting to follow in the footsteps of First Dates and Love Island, the show failed to be a hit. The dating show finale episode apparently only pulled in 200,000 viewers in February this year.

Language of Love axed?

The Masked Singer star Davina presented the dating show Language of Love earlier this year, alongside Spanish co-host Ricky Merino. The show aimed to discover if love could blossom over language barriers in the new Channel 4 series. Yet viewers weren’t hooked.

In fact, the show hasn’t proven to be a hit and won’t see a second series, according to reports. A source told The Sun: “Channel 4 thought that Language Of Love had all the ingredients to be a hit. Especially with Davina at the helm.

“But unfortunately the premise didn’t seem to strike a chord with the public. It was unable to generate a lot of engagement on social media and it then lost steam as the series went on. So there are no current plans for another series.

“But it was an entertaining experiment and the central format is quite repeatable, so Language Of Love might end up living to see another day.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Davina and Channel 4 for comment.

Big Brother will return but without Davina McCall?

Fans of reality show Big Brother have a reason to be excited however. ITV is reportedly in talks to bring back Big Brother on ITV2 next year after it was axed by Channel 5 in 2018. However, it could look very different.

That’s because presenting favourites such as Davina McCall, Rylan Clark and Emma Willis aren’t expected to feature.

A source alleged ITV wants to revamp the show for “the Love Island generation”.

It’s claimed it will feature more civilians and be filmed in a new location, and fans are also hoping that narrator Marcus Bentley will return in the new season.

However, it is claimed to be “unlikely” that former hosts Rylan, Emma and Davina will return to the beloved show.

