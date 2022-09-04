Candlestick on The Masked Dancer has left viewers completely divided after the series returned last night.

Never have fans of the costumed reality show – and its sister series The Masked Singer – been so split over who’s behind the mask!

Candlestick put in a fab performance (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Candlestick opened the first show of the series with a performance to Relight My Fire by Take That.

Judge Oti Mabuse immediately commented he was definitely a dancer.

But who’s behind the mask?

Is Judge Rinder Candlestick? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers divided on The Masked Singer

Viewers are completely divided, with countless suggestions.

After references to court and justice, the majority think it’s Judge Robert Rinder.

“This Candlestick is Judge Rinder, you saw it here first,” wrote one on Twitter.

“We’re all thinking Judge Rinder aren’t we?” added another.

A third used one of the clues to deduce the truth: “Lemon rind = rinder. Just ice?! = JUSTICE. It’s Judge Rinder.”

Is Liam behind the mask? (Credit: Cover Images)

A Bake Off presenter?

Bake Off’s Liam Charles was the next most popular answer.

“Candlestick on Masked Dancer is Liam Charles from Junior Bake Off. There I said it,” wrote one.

Another was certain: “Candlestick is 100% Liam Charles.”

“Candlestick is Liam Charles from Professional Bake-off!” said a third.

Has Emma taken a tennis break for some dancing? (Credit: Cover Images)

Game set and match?

However, the reference in the clues to court made some people think tennis.

“Court? Emma Raducanu?? Solved it,” declared one.

Another suggested: “Deffo the candle is Andrew Castle.”

Then the guesses got a bit more out there…

“Candlestick = Keith Lemon,” said one.

Another said: Candlestick defo Tom Daley.”

“Imma lose my mind if Candlestick is Stephen Mulhern – the magic, balloons, flowers, redcoats,” suggested someone else.

A fourth used the clues to come to their conclusion: “Coleen Rooney – get it… roo Knee?? just been in court and Wayne was playing in LA. I’m right.”

“Candlestick… I’m gonna go with Perri from Diversity!!” said someone else.

And the guesses kept coming…

“Don’t know why but I think Candlestick is H from Steps,” someone said.

Commenters also suggested Emily Atack and Mark Owen from Take That.

Could Olly Murs be on two ITV shows at once?! (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs on The Masked Dancer

Then they hit upon the idea it could be The Voice UK judge Olly Murs.

“Went through Tinseltown…. Candle is Olly Murs,” insisted one.

“100% think Candlestick is Olly Murs… Knee clue related to his knee surgery and the mention of Tinseltown is reference to I blame Hollywood track!!”

Phew, that’s a lot of guesses!

Who was unmasked?

Astronaut was the first contestant to be eliminated.

After a performance to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, they found themselves sent home.

It was revealed to be Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe behind the mask.

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday nights on ITV at 6.30pm.

