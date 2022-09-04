Most The Masked Dancer fans were absolutely thrilled when the series returned on Saturday night.

However, some viewers were left ‘frustrated’ by the comeback, with some calling the show “too hard” and “pointless”.

Others demanded two series of The Masked Singer per year rather than one of each.

The panel’s guesses were typically outlandish! (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Who was on The Masked Dancer last night?

The Masked Dancer returned to our screens last night (Saturday September 3) with six new costumes to guess.

Candlestick, Scissors, Astronaut, Prawn Cocktail, Odd Socks and dancing duo Pillar and Post all strutted their stuff.

Joel Dommett is back on hosting duties.

And the panel sees returning judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse joined by Peter Crouch instead of Mo Gilligan.

They were predicatably outlandish with their predictions on who was behind the mask with Boris Johnson even suggested at one point!

But as guesses rolled in thick and fast, there were those watching at home who weren’t impressed.

Scissors performed last night – but who is she? (Credit: ITV/ Bandicoot TV)

Calls for more Masked Singer

They felt frustrated as the concept of the series is just too hard.

“Masked Dancer: how [are] we supposed to guess this? Too hard!” wrote one on Twitter.

Others said there was nothing to guess off unlike The Masked Singer where you can at least hear their voice.

“Can’t they just have two series’ of The Masked Singer a year rather than Masked Dancer? It makes no sense how are you supposed to guess who they are when they just move around?”

Another agreed: “These clues are always so obscure. Like, ‘he once paid his phone bill two months late in 1982’. At least with The Masked Singer you had a voice to go off. Basically, no chance of guessing these dancers!”

Someone else said their Saturday was “ruined”!

“Turned what I thought was Masked Singer on…….NO Masked Dancer!!!!!!! Fuming, ruined my Saturday.”

A further commenter added: “Let’s face it, it could be anyone behind the masks, this is a really pointless program, what’s happened to The Masked Singer at least you could try to recognise the voice.”

“Not liking The Masked Dancer… Half the fun and clues were with the singing…” moaned another.

Astronaut was sent home after his performance (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Who was unmasked?

The series opener saw Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe unmasked as Astronaut.

Next week six more hidden stars will perform.

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday nights on ITV at 6.30pm.

