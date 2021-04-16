Joe Pasquale appeared on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family last night (April 15) and viewers were pretty shocked to discover that his son is a former Hollyoaks actor.

Comedian Joe appeared on the ITV show alongside his son and son-in-law Shaun.

They were seen going head-to-head with Corrie star Antony Cotton and his family.

However, brains were the last thing on viewers’ minds when they discovered who Joe’s son is.

Joe Pasquale has a pretty famous son who’s been in Hollyoaks (Credit: ITV)

Joe Pasquale: Who is his son and who was he in Hollyoaks?

Viewers expressed their disbelief as Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family host Anne Hegerty introduced Joe, 59, and his son.

He’s also called Joe, and viewers were quickly gobsmacked when they realised where they recognised him from.

Joe’s son is actually actor Joe Tracini.

The 32-year-old star played Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks from 2011 till 2014 – and he reprised his role in 2018.

Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini is Joe Pasquale’s son (Credit: ITV)

What did Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family viewers say?

Viewers were pretty gobsmacked, with some admitting they’d followed Joe Jr on social media for a while now and hadn’t realised who his famous dad is.

One said: “I didn’t realise Joe Tracini was Joe Pasquale’s son. I’ve been following him for a while now.”

I can’t believe Joe Pasquale is Joe Tracini’s dad! They do look alike!

Another added: “I never knew Joe Tracini was Joe Pasquale’s son…how did I not know this?”

A third noticed the striking similarities between the pair as they appeared on screen together.

“I can’t believe Joe Pasquale is Joe Tracini’s dad! They do look alike!” the viewer said.

The Pasquale family – Joe, Joe and Shaun – appeared on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family last night (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tracini’s mental health battle

Joe is pretty prolific on social media, delighting fans with his leotard-clad dance videos.

However, things recently took a more serious turn as Joe revealed that he had planned his own suicide because he was so depressed.

He explained that he lost the ability to call, text or email people back and opened up about the experience to try and help others who may be feeling the same.

Joe said: “I am telling you because you might be in that place, where you told someone before that you’re struggling, then you got better – then it’s come back.

“Please please please tell somebody that it’s come back because if they don’t know they can’t help you.”

