Coronation Street star Antony Cotton is taking part in Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family gameshow tonight (Thursday, April 15).

Antony is well-known for playing Sean Tully in the ITV soap, but who are his family and does he have a partner?

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family: Who is Antony Cotton’s family?

Antony is the son of actress Enid Dunn and his father is Paul Dunn.

Antony was born Antony Dunn but changed his surname.

Enid is well-known for playing Joyce in the TV series Phoenix Nights and Betty Pargetter in Cutting It.

Enid is Antony’s mother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She has also had a few different roles in Coronation Street.

More recently, she appeared in series two of ITV crime drama The Bay, playing Mrs Canovan.

Antony also has a brother named Andrew Dunn.

Does Antony Cotton have a partner?

Antony has been in a relationship with Peter Ecclestone since 2005.

Peter works for ITV and in 2010 it was reported that Antony and Peter had exchanged rings, but hadn’t have a civil ceremony.

As of 2021, the couple will have been together for 16 years!

Antony Cotton’s friendship with on-screen son

Last year it was announced that Sean Tully’s son Dylan Wilson would be returning to Weatherfield.

Between 2011 and 2012, Dylan was played by twins Liam and Connor McCheyne.

Happy Birthday to the two original Dylans in my life – @LiamMccheyne and @connor53025825. Have a great day boys, try not to wind your mum up too much! X pic.twitter.com/XxXvoIMqkd — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) January 21, 2021

However when Dylan’s return was announced, it was revealed that Liam would be reprising the role.

Antony revealed his joy that Liam was reprising the role as he had kept in touch with the twins over the years.

Antony stayed in contact with Liam and Connor (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Antony said: “For me there was only ever going to be Liam or Connor playing him, because I knew them from when they were about two and a half.

I’ve kept in touch with them and seen them grow up.

“Liam has worked more than Connor. He’s done The Bay and Last Tango in Halifax. He’s brilliant and he’s an extraordinary young actor. It’s a real thrill for me because I’ve watched them grow up.”

