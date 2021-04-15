Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family host Anne Hegerty struggled during ‘unhappy’ childhood

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family host Anne Hegerty has previously opened up on the struggles she faced during her childhood.

The 62-year-old quizzer has since went on to find success on The Chase and Beat The Chasers.

However, it hasn’t always been easy for Anne.

Anne Hegerty previously opened up on her childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family: What did Anne Hegerty say?

Anne was diagnosed with Asperger’s in 2005.

Asperger’s is a development disorder and social interaction can be difficult for those with the condition.

She explained if she had known she was autistic when she was younger, it could have made life easier.

I didn’t have the happiest childhood

Appearing on White Wine Question Time last year, the Governess said: “I didn’t have the happiest childhood.

“I wish people had known more about the autistic spectrum, so that I could have actually sort of explained to myself why I did certain things that nobody could make any sense of.”

In addition, she added: “It wouldn’t have been known about when I was a child – so there was nothing I could do about it.”

The quizzer regularly appears on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Anne’s relationship with her mother didn’t help.

The Chaser continued: “She was an affectionate person but there were things that were things she was trying to share with me, and it didn’t work.

“She loved history, but I didn’t tend to learn it the way she did.

“I liked to learn my history from books, and she liked to learn it by actually going to places. I was this grumbling child who simply did not want to have to go around another bleeding castle.”

Furthermore, she shared: “I would quite happily go home and read about the castle – I didn’t actually want to visit it!”

However, Anne admitted her dad would often “encourage” her.

Anne appears on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family (Credit: ITV)

When is Anne on TV next?

The much-loved quizzer regularly appears on ITV’s The Chase.

She joined the show – hosted by Bradley Walsh – in its second series in 2010.

Due to her success, she has held a number of other TV gigs – including The Chasers Road Trip and I’m A Celebrity.

Meanwhile, Anne will appear on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family tonight (April 15).

The seven-part celebrity edition features famous stars battling it out in a series of knock out tournaments.

Matthew Wright and Vanessa Feltz previously appeared, while Joe Pasquale and Antony Cotton compete tonight.

