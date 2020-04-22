Is Joe Lycett married, why did he change his name to Hugo Boss and is the Great British Sewing Bee host on Twitter?

Joe Lycett returns to present The Great British Sewing Bee tonight (April 22.).

But how well do you really know the comedian?

Do you know if Joe Lycett is married or why he bizarrely changed his name to Huge Boss earlier this year?

If not, then please allow us to fill you in...

Joe Lycett hosts The Great British Sewing Bee (Credit: Splash News)

Is Joe Lycett married?

No, Joe is thought to currently be single.

When it comes to his love life, the comedian is pretty tight-lipped about dating.

However, he has opened up about his sexuality in the past.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, he said: "There are actually a lot of people who deny that bisexuality exists and say it’s just someone being indecisive.

"I originally came out as gay when I was a teenager, then backtracked when I thought I had closed off the market a bit!

"My parents have always been very supportive and it hasn’t been an issue.

"Mum worried I might get more problems in life because of my bisexuality but I think people are more liberal now."

The comedian is thought to currently be single (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Joe Lycett change his name to Hugo Boss?

It's true, Joe Lycett really did change his name to Hugo Boss.

However, there's a rather sweet explanation behind the new identity.

The comedian said in a statement: "This was to raise awareness about the fact that fashion behemoth Hugo Boss have issued cease and desist letters to small businesses that have the word ' boss' in their name. And raise awareness it did.

"It became world news with headlines across the globe. Dick n Dom from da Bungalow said I should be knighted."

Joe continued: "Hugo Boss issued a statement saying they 'welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett to the Hugo Boss family.'

"Well I have decided to go back to the Lycetts. They don't target small businesses, if you ignore the time mum posted a dump to the local florist"

As of April 16., the comedian reverted back to his birth name Joe Lycett.

Before he did change his name back however, the Great British Sewing Bee host added: "I would like to take this opportunity to release one final statement as Hugo Boss: Hugo Boss has a smelly bum bum."

Is Joe Lycett on Twitter?

Joe Lycett is on Twitter – if you want to give him a follow, his handle is @joelycett.

The comedian is also on Instagram with the same account name.

On the launch day of The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 premiere (April 22.), he posted a picture with the caption: "Sewing Bee is back tonight. It’s such a lovely gentle series and the sewers are so very talented. Join us at 9pm on @bbcone."

The Great British Sewing Bee is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.

