Many viewers of The Masked Singer are wondering who is behind Badger and now Ben Shephard has teased rumours.

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, the presenter was asked about rumours he’s doing the ITV show.

As the show cut to Lorraine to find out what was coming up on her show, Kate Garraway jokingly called out Lorraine Kelly for starting the rumours about Ben.

Ben and Kate teased Masked Singer rumours this morning (Credit: ITV)

Kate said: “Good morning Lorraine, you started something last week. You kicked off a Badger pandemic of accusations about Ben Shephard!

“You said you wondered if Ben was the Badger on The Masked Singer.”

She added: “Since then, he’s been inundated… Mark Wright quizzed you on his radio show,” as she turned to Ben.

Who is behind Badger? (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say about The Masked Singer rumours?

Ben said: “He’s [Mark] doing his detective work. It’s a growing tide of expectation that I might be under the mask.”

Lorraine replied: “Well, I might have to do it again because Mark Wright is actually on with me today.

“So we could maybe take this even further…”

Speaking about Mark, Kate said: “He seems to have evidence,” to which Lorraine added: “Well, I will find out.”

What are the theories about Badger on The Masked Singer UK?

Viewers have taken to Twitter to speculate who could be behind the mask of Badger.

On the show, Badger claimed he had managed to have a long career in the spotlight going unnoticed.

People have guessed Roger Taylor, Strictly’s Brendan Cole and even music legend Ne-Yo.

Mark recently grilled Ben on rumours he’s Badger during his Heart radio show.

Ben was quizzed on the rumours by Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark told him: “You’re laughing… You know what’s coming… It sounds already like I’m catching you out!”

Ben replied: “Are you phoning me about what I think you’re phoning me about?

“There’s all sorts of conspiracy theories, people trying to work it out – could I be the Badger?

Mark added: “If you are the Badger, would you tell us live on the radio tonight?”

To this, Ben said: “Of course. I couldn’t lie to you, Wrighty, how could I lie to a fellow Essex boy?”

