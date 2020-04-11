Viewers left 'vomiting' as comedian Joe Lycett reveals stained 'new' pants received in Boohoo delivery

Viewers have expressed their disgust after Joe Lycett revealed hundreds of Boohoo customers claimed to have received items covered in bodily fluids and stains.

One customer, Emily Green, alleges she ordered underwear from the fashion site. But when it arrived, she found they were from Primark - and had been worn.

The comedian highlighted the case on his show, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

He said he found another 220 complaints of "worn, smelly or dirty clothes sold between May and October last year from Boohoo and their sister company, Pretty Little Thing".

One pair of dirty underwear shown on Joe Lycett's Got Your Back (Credit: Channel 4)

Joe added: "A quarter of these complaints reported finding bodily fluids on the clothes while others have mentioned significant staining.

Speechless

Guest comedian Katherine Ryan couldn't believe what she was hearing.

She said: "I'm speechless, because I've never seen something so sick and I don't understand how these worn clothes are slipping through the cracks, literally."

Viewers could hardly contain their disgust, with one Tweeting: "@Boohoo use watched #joelycettsgotyourback actually vomited #disgusting."

A quarter of these complaints reported finding bodily fluids on the clothes while others have mentioned significant staining

A second said: "So I have never ordered from #boohoo before but after watching #joelycettsgotyourback. I definitely won't be ordering from them."

And another viewer wrote: "Omg been put off ordering from @Boohoo for life after watching #joelycettsgotyourback."

Joe and his team decided to investigate Boohoo.

They ordered 20 pieces of clothing that were low in stock, removed the tags and stained them with food.

Katherine Ryan, who appeared on Joe Lycett's show, was stunned (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Unbelievably, Joe Lycett claimed Boohoo processed 100 per cent of the returns. When his team reordered the items, four of them still had the stains that they had made.

Serious issues

Boohoo responded: "We are extremely concerned by the issues highlighted in your programme.

"And we apologise to our customers, this represents a tiny fraction of our orders.

So I have never ordered from #boohoo before but after watching #JoeLycettsGotYourBack I definitely won't be ordering from them. — Claire (@MammyMeow) April 10, 2020

"We have begun to review our systems and are investing in changes to resolve these issues."

ED! contacted Boohoo for additional comment.

The show was revealing the impact and issues with fast fashion.

Earlier this year, Joe changed his name legally by deed poll to Hugo Boss.

He was highlighting the firm's treatment of smaller companies that share elements of the name.

The star launched his own product, a support bandage that featured a cease and desist letter on it.

Joe held a fashion show outside the brand's London store but Hugo Boss called the police on him.

