This Morning host Holly Willoughby roared with laughter as she declared she will dance in her knickers when lockdown comes to an end.

Holly made the racy comments during a This Morning phone-in yesterday (January 21).

And she even invited Vanessa Feltz to join in the fun.

Holly Willoughby made quite the admission on This Morning

What did Holly Willoughby say on This Morning?

Caller Nancy rang in to reveal her post-lockdown plans.

She revealed she couldn’t wait to get back to her village hall social, where she dances with her pals.

Nancy revealed how the gathering initially started.

She said: “I booked the village hall, told 12 of my friends, put Motown on and we boogied our pants off.”

And it seems as if Holly is fully on board with the idea – although instead of dancing her pants off, she intends to dance just in her pants.

I don’t care if I have to wear a thong to do it.

Holly said: “I want to do that. Can I just make a call-out to all my girlfriends please?

“When we come out of this we are renting a village hall and dancing in our pants to Motown – that is happening.”

She added: “Vanessa, you can come too.”

Phil tried to correct Holly but she was having none of it

‘I don’t care – I’m dancing in my pants’

Co-host Phillip Schofield did briefly try to correct Holly.

He said: “I don’t know that they dance in their pants. I think she said they dance their pants off.”

However, the bubbly blonde was having none of it.

She declared: “I don’t care – I’m dancing in my pants.”

Vanessa seemed more than willing to join in – and even revealed which knickers she’d be wearing.

“I don’t care if I have to wear a thong to do it,” she said.

And she revealed she was even up for going topless if need be!

Grabbing her breasts, she laughed: “Or even a tassel on each one of those.

“I will shake one one way and one the other way.”

