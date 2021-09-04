Jeremy Kyle claims he was made a ‘scapegoat’ after ITV show guest’s suicide

Jeremy Kyle has finally broken his silence after his ITV show was axed following the death of a guest.

ITV bosses cancelled the tabloid show – which ran from 2005 until 2019 – in May 2019.

But two-and-a-half years after the series was axed, Jeremy has spoken out for the first time.

Jeremy Kyle has broken his silence after his ITV show was axed (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Kyle breaks his silence after axe of ITV show

The Jeremy Kyle Show was suddenly pulled off air following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Steve, 63, appeared on the controversial chat show in May 2019, and sadly took his own life shortly after.

And in his first interview back, Jeremy explained how the tragedy affected his own mental heath.

It’s been awful to feel so scapegoated

He told The Sun: “I was completely devastated at first and then I became completely demotivated. Every ounce of energy seemed to have gone and I just couldn’t bring myself to leave the house or even open the curtains.”

Jeremy was diagnosed with anxiety disorder, after turning to a doctor for help.

However, he believes he was a “scapegoat” in the fallout.

The presenter has spoken for the first time in two-and-a-half years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Jeremy Kyle Show: Viewers divided over calls for it to return to ITV

The presenter added: “I’ve said the whole thing was a terrible tragedy – devastating for Steve Dymond’s friends and family, of course, and for the many people who worked on the show.

“But it did hit me hard. And it’s been awful to feel so scapegoated, and without being able to have my say about the accusations that often seemed to be levelled only at me.”

Furthermore, Jeremy was supported by the likes of Piers Morgan and Kate Garraway.

What happened to guest Steve?

In 2019, the show was scrapped following the tragic death of a guest.

Steve, from Portsmouth, approached the programme in an attempt to prove he hadn’t been unfaithful to his partner, Jane Callaghan.

But he failed the lie detector test – which prompted the end of his relationship.

Jeremy credits his partner Vicky Burton for helping (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During a preliminary hearing into Steve’s death in November 2020, his family released a statement.

Steve’s brother Leslie said that he was “extremely distressed” after filming.

Talking to him in a taxi afterwards, Steve had told his brother that the audience had “booed and heckled” him.

Read more: The Jeremy Kyle Show to be examined in new C4 series – what is Jeremy Kyle doing now?

He also said to Leslie that Jeremy Kyle was “in his face”.

After speaking to him for “hours” in the days after the appearance, Steve then went “off the radar”.

Tragically, his body was later found after a morphine overdose.

ED! has approached ITV for further comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.