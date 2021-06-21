Channel 4 has commissioned a new series looking back at The Jeremy Kyle Show – but what is the disgraced TV presenter doing now?

ITV bosses axed the tabloid show – which ran from 2005 until 2019 – after the death of a guest.

What has Jeremy been doing since and will he ever return to TV?

Channel 4 series about The Jeremy Kyle Show

Channel 4 has commissioned a new series looking back at The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The documentary will focus on the impact the programme had on British culture before being axed two years ago.

ITV axed the show in 2019 as a result of growing scrutiny after the death of guest Steve Dymond.

The new Channel 4 series will be produced by the makers of Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain.

It “aims to tell the wider story of The Jeremy Kyle Show, exploring the impact it had on British culture and the lives of those who appeared on it”.

Viewers know that Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond was found dead after filming an episode of the show.

He died of a morphine overdose and a heart problem.

Steve is believed to have taken his own life just days after he took a lie-detector test on the ITV programme.

Afterwards, he said he was worried about the repercussions of the show and subsequent rumours.

The show was axed shortly afterwards.

What is Jeremy Kyle doing now?

Perhaps understandably, Jeremy Kyle has kept a very low profile ever since The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in 2019.

He turned down a request to appear before MPs investigating reality TV.

He was called as an “important witness” but refused to attend.

Since his departure from ITV1, there have been plenty of reports and rumours of a return.

He was said to be planning a new series of The Kyle Files in 2020, but nothing materialised – perhaps due to Covid-19.

ITV1 bosses were apparently getting inspiration from the other shows that Jeremy has produced for ITV, including Jeremy Kyle’s Emergency Room and High Stakes.

So far, though, there’s been no sign of a return.

Jeremy was recently pictured having his Covid-19 vaccine.

In May, Jeremy was pictured pushing his child’s buggy around Windsor.

In February 2020, Jeremy became a father for the fifth time when his fiancée Vicky Burton gave birth to a baby boy.

He’s also a granddad!

Needless to say, perhaps, Jeremy has been spending a lot of time with his family while he plots his return to TV.

There are, as yet, no plans for him to return to TV anytime soon.

Will he ever be back on TV?

Jeremy Kyle’s representative confirmed he’d be back on TV in February 2020.

She took to Instagram and claimed the presenter “will have his say”.

Alongside a photo of the television host, his agent posted a lengthy message admitting he had “battled a year of unimaginable consequences”.

In view of her 44,600 followers, PR Claire Powell wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Jeremy Kyle has now signed exclusively to The CAN Group.

“For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files…”

She concluded: “Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain.”

However, following the post in 2020, there has been no update.

What has Jeremy said?

Jeremy was said to be “devastated” when his daytime talk show was axed following Steve’s tragic death.

He said in a statement to The Sun at the time: “Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

The 55-year-old has not spoken publicly since then.

Viewers can expect to see the new C4 documentary about The Jeremy Kyle Show later in 2021 or in 2022.

