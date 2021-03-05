On The Chase, Jenny Ryan faced four new contestants last night for the latest episode of the quiz show.

And viewers spotted an unusual likeness in one of the members of host Bradley Walsh‘s team.

Benny was on the show with fellow contestants Annie, Beorn and Jill.

The Chase viewers spotted an unusual likeness in Benny (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say about Benny in last night’s Jenny Ryan episode?

On Twitter, a number of the ITV quiz show‘s viewers said they thought Benny looked exactly like Woody from Toy Story.

Woody is the cowboy toy protagonist of the beloved Pixar films.

Those watching thought he looked like Woody the cowboy toy (Credit: ITV)

Benny likened to Toy Story’s Woody

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Benny reminds me of Woody from Toy Story.”

Another agreed: “I totally see it.”

A third wrote, with laughing emojis: “Just came on here to check I wasn’t the only one thinking it!”

Woody is the protagonist of the Toy Story films (Credit: Pixar / YouTube)

A fourth said: “Couldn’t put my finger on it. Someone get that man a cowboy hat.”

Someone else who saw the similarity put: “Nailed it.”

Benny reminds me of Woody from Toy Story 😂 #TheChase — ⚽ Kelly Hawkins ⚽ (@FootballKel) March 4, 2021

Just came on here to check I wasn’t the only one thinking it! 🤣 — Darren Smith (@Darren_Smith4) March 4, 2021

Couldn’t put my finger on hit. Someone get that man a cowboy hat. — Juniper Pearl (@Coxy_Girl_) March 4, 2021

Nailed it 😂 — Lee Montgomery (@leemonty5) March 4, 2021

On The Chase, Benny did really well in his cash-builder round, getting eight questions correct.

When he stepped up to face The Vixen, his middle offer was upped to £9k.

That’s after he said Baron von Trapp to a question about The Sound Of Music, when Bradley, initially not accepting his answer, had been looking for Captain von Trapp.

Jenny caught him in the head-to-head, though, and only Annie and Jill made it to the final round.

They were no match for The Vixen in the end either and they went home empty handed.

Jenny was the quizzer in Thursday’s episode of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley not leaving The Chase

In other The Chase news, rumours surfaced this week suggesting host Bradley Walsh was leaving.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was revealed as the favourite to replace him.

That’s after ITV announced a new spin-off series, The Chase EXTRA, which features questions and answers set by each of the quizzers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Darragh Ennis and Shaun Wallace.

Bradley won’t be part of the show. However, Anne took to Twitter to clarify that the programme’s longtime host wasn’t going anywhere.

