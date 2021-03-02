The Chase EXTRA is a new spin-off show set to launch next week featuring all the Chasers.

Fans of the hit game show will be able to use their knowledge to go against the expert quizzers in the new series, which will air on the ITV Hub.

The show will feature Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis who will each host their own episode.

The Chase EXTRA will begin next Monday (Credit: ITV)

What is The Chase EXTRA?

According to ITV, the new series will see the Chasers set fans their own set of 10 quiz questions and answers.

As well as questions, the brainiacs will include their own unique activity from sharing jokes and giving quiz tips to playing a musical instrument.

The episodes will drop every Monday at 6pm for six weeks starting March 8, 2021.

Darragh will also feature (Credit: ITV)

What has The Chase fans said?

Fans are thrilled by the new spin-off and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One wrote: “I cant wait! This has made my Monday a whole lot brighter.”

Another person said: “Yes! This has absolutely made my day.”

One added: “Ooooh!! Sounds intriguing.”

Bradley won’t feature in The Chase EXTRA (Credit: ITV)

The Chase has become a TV hit thanks to host Bradley Walsh, the Chasers’ witty personalities and the contestant’s funny antics.

During the latest episode of the show, Mark Labbett – aka The Beast – left host Bradley stunned with a cheeky comment.

Contestant Alayne told Bradley she was a retired beauty therapist and had several clinics which she passed over to her daughter.

As The Beast arrived on set, he told Alayne: “Shame you’ve retired as a beauty consultant, you’re standing next to your ultimate challenge.”

Bradley looked stunned as he said: “So unnecessary.”

Rory and his teammates all took the low offer (Credit: ITV)

What has happened on The Chase recently?

Meanwhile, last week, one team appeared to make show history after all four contestants took the low offer.

Rory, Ann, Keziah and Richie all took the low offer despite receiving high offers like £50,000 and £73,000.

Chaser Mark said: “I’m pretty certain this is the first time it’s ever happened anywhere in the world, all four people going low.

“You’ll be YouTube sensations!”

The team then played for £3,000 and got 19 steps ahead of the Chaser.

However, The Beast beat them with 12 seconds remaining.

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

Meanwhile, The Chase EXTRA will launch on the ITV Hub, on Monday, March 8, at 6pm.

