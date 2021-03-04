With the announcement of The Chase spin-off show, which doesn’t feature host Bradley Walsh, bookies have been imagining the unthinkable.

The Chase without Bradley Walsh!

In a world where Bradders decided to hang up his chuckles and innuendos – only ever in a parallel universe we hope – who might take over?

Well, it seems Phillip Schofield is hot favourite. [Which immediately brings up yet another question we hadn’t thought we’d need to think about – who’d take The Cube?!)

Now, Phillip Schofield is predicted to be the new face following its latest launch, The Chase EXTRA.

Bradley Walsh has been tipped to leave The Chase (Credit: ITV)

All about The Chase EXTRA

The latest edition of the gaming series will not feature Bradley when it launches on March 8.

Instead, the Chase EXTRA will see the Chasers become quizmasters, while viewers are the players.

However, since the ITV spin-off show was announced, bookies have predicted it is likely Bradley may leave.

According to Paddy Power, the odds on him leaving stand at 10/11.

The Chase EXTRA launches next week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Phillip is odds-on favourite to replace Bradley at 4/1.

Dermot O’Leary comes in at second at 6/1, followed by Shane Ritchie at 8/1.

In addition, Davina McCall may take over with odds at 10/1.

ED! has contacted ITV and Bradley’s rep for comment.

Phillip is rumoured to replace Bradley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is The Chase EXTRA?

The Chase EXTRA is a new spin-off show set to launch next week featuring all the Chasers.

Fans of the hit game show will be able to use their knowledge to go against the expert quizzers in the new series, which will air on the ITV Hub.

The show will feature Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis who will each host their own episode.

According to ITV, the new series will see the Chasers set fans their own set of 10 quiz questions and answers.

Bradley joined the show in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

As well as questions, the brainiacs will include their own unique activity from sharing jokes and giving quiz tips to playing a musical instrument.

The episodes will drop every Monday at 6pm for six weeks.

How did viewers respond?

Following the announcement, fans appeared thrilled by the news.

However, some have since shared their disappointment at Bradley’s rumoured replacements.

Phillip Schofield tipped to replace Bradley Walsh as host of #TheChase Just watch the viewing figures fall — Jonsta (@Jonsta1990) March 4, 2021

Taking to Twitter, one said: “That’s the end of the show then! Watch viewing figures drop faster than a brick in water! Team Bradders NOT Schofield!”

In addition, a second shared: “No no and no. @BradleyWalsh makes the show #TheChase.”

A third wrote: “Really hope this isn’t true. @BradleyWalsh is the only person and best presenter for #TheChase. Schofield would ruin it! #NotAFan.”

Bradley Walsh is the only person and best presenter for The Chase

Meanwhile, a fourth disagreed: “A great choice. Phillip would be great on The Chase as long as he stayed with Holly on This Morning.”

Furthermore, another suggested comedian Romesh Ranganathan as the show’s host.

They wrote: “I think we see more than enough of Philip Schofield. How about @RomeshRanga I think I’d love that.”

