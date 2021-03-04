The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career

The Chase host Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife made a touching sacrifice to help his career.

The presenter, 60, is known for having roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who as well as hosting his own shows, Breaking Dad and The Chase.

But Bradley’s wife Donna made a decision to help further his career and without it, he could be a different place today.

Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife made a touching sacrifice to help his career (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s wife’s touching sacrifice

According to an interview in the Mirror back in 2006, Bradley admitted he may have never took his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

Read more: The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned by contestant’s ‘fantasise’ remark

He told the publication at the time: “I wouldn’t swap missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

“It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street.”

Bradley on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Despite the job meaning Bradley would have been away from home, Donna encouraged him to take it.

At the time, their son Barney was just nine.

Bradley added: “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”

Donna and Bradley married in 1997 and their son is now 23.

Bradley has become a favourite thanks to his TV stints, especially on ITV’s The Chase.

Fans of the game show tune in every weekday evening to see what antics will be going on during the hour-long episode.

Bradley with his wife Donna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has happened on The Chase so far this week?

On Wednesday’s show (March 3), Bradley was left stunned when a contestant admitted to “fantasising” in her free time.

The host asked player Sandra, 75, what she gets up to now she’s retired.

She said: “I watch The Chase, I read books and I fantasise. I have a nice time.”

Bradley looked shocked as he began to giggle.

However, Sandra quickly said: “I’m not fantasising about you, Bradley.”

Sandra insisted she wasn’t “fantasising” about Brad (Credit: ITV)

Bradley told her: “I knew you were going to be trouble Sandra.”

Read more: The Chase host Bradley Walsh accused by viewers of ‘putting off’ contestant Michael

Meanwhile, viewers loved Sandra and were amused by her comment.

One person said on Twitter: “Oh Sandra #thechase. Proper character this one. ‘I like to fantasise.'”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

Do you enjoy watching The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.