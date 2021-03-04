The Chase host Bradley Walsh
News

The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career

The couple have been married since 1997

By Rebecca Carter

The Chase host Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife made a touching sacrifice to help his career.

The presenter, 60, is known for having roles in Coronation Street and Doctor Who as well as hosting his own shows, Breaking Dad and The Chase.

But Bradley’s wife Donna made a decision to help further his career and without it, he could be a different place today.

The chase host Bradley WAlsh and wife
Bradley Walsh once revealed his wife made a touching sacrifice to help his career (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh’s wife’s touching sacrifice

According to an interview in the Mirror back in 2006, Bradley admitted he may have never took his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

Read more: The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned by contestant’s ‘fantasise’ remark

He told the publication at the time: “I wouldn’t swap missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

“It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street.”

Bradley on the chase
Bradley on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Despite the job meaning Bradley would have been away from home, Donna encouraged him to take it.

At the time, their son Barney was just nine.

Bradley added: “She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart.”

Donna and Bradley married in 1997 and their son is now 23.

Bradley has become a favourite thanks to his TV stints, especially on ITV’s The Chase.

Fans of the game show tune in every weekday evening to see what antics will be going on during the hour-long episode.

Bradley Walsh and wife
Bradley with his wife Donna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has happened on The Chase so far this week?

On Wednesday’s show (March 3), Bradley was left stunned when a contestant admitted to “fantasising” in her free time.

The host asked player Sandra, 75, what she gets up to now she’s retired.

She said: “I watch The Chase, I read books and I fantasise. I have a nice time.”

Bradley looked shocked as he began to giggle.

However, Sandra quickly said: “I’m not fantasising about you, Bradley.”

Sandra on The Chase
Sandra insisted she wasn’t “fantasising” about Brad (Credit: ITV)

Bradley told her: “I knew you were going to be trouble Sandra.”

Read more: The Chase host Bradley Walsh accused by viewers of ‘putting off’ contestant Michael

Meanwhile, viewers loved Sandra and were amused by her comment.

One person said on Twitter: “Oh Sandra #thechase. Proper character this one. ‘I like to fantasise.'”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

Do you enjoy watching The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

bbc breakfast presenters
BBC Breakfast viewers switch off over irritating habit of presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin
Meghan Markle in Oprah interview
Meghan Markle in Oprah interview: Piers Morgan hits out at Duchess’ comments
Good Morning Britain today: Ben Fogle applauded by viewers after shutting down Meghan Markle chat
The Chase host Bradley Walsh
The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned by contestant’s ‘fantasise’ remark
The Chase Bradley Walsh
The Chase: Calm, down, people, Bradley Walsh is NOT leaving!
Warwick davis tenable
Warwick Davis on Tenable: Viewers divided over host’s behaviour on today’s show