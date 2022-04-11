Jenny Newby appearing on Gogglebox
TV

Jenny Newby stuns Gogglebox fans in snap with ‘gorgeous’ granddaughter

They both looked stunning!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Jenny Newby has left Gogglebox fans stunned over a new snap with her granddaughter.

The Channel 4 favourite took to social media after celebrating her granddaughter’s joint 21st birthday party this weekend.

Posing for a photo at the family bash, Jenny was also joined by her Gogglebox co-star and best pal Lee Riley.

Jenny looked incredible in an all-black number, while Lee opted for a smart suit and shirt.

In the snap, the pair were seen posing alongside Jenny’s stunning granddaughter and a friend.

The Gogglebox favourite captioned the post: “When you go to your granddaughter’s joint 21st birthday party.

“Now I feel really old – stunning.”

Fans rushed to comment on the shot, with one saying: “She’s really pretty.”

A second added: “Lovely pic, you all look gorgeous.”

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley on Gogglebox
Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley posed for a snap together on social media (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

A third wrote: “Wow, they’re stunning girls. Congratulations both.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “You all look fabulous.”

Now I feel really old.

Another gushed: “You all look amazing! Such beautiful girls.”

The Malone family posted: “Beautiful.”

Lee and Jenny on Gogglebox
Lee and Jenny are Gogglebox favourites (Credit: Channel 4)

Jenny makes a shocking admission

Meanwhile, it comes after Jenny recently shocked fans with a startling admission on the show.

Last week, the Gogglebox favourite raised eyebrows as she and Lee watched Channel 4’s Open House: The Great Sex Experiment.

During the segment, Lee indicated an incident from Jenny’s past shared similar themes to the saucy show.

“Remember when you went to that swinger’s house… by mistake?” Lee pondered, making some very suggestive facial expressions.

Jenny sheepishly responded: “Yeah, too right it was by mistake, n’all.”

But Lee, who was quite possibly joking about the whole matter, fired back cheekily: “So you say…”

