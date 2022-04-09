Gogglebox viewers could barely believe what Jenny Newby let slip during last night’s (Friday April 8) episode.

The Channel 4 star, who appears on the couch potato critic series alongside pal Lee Riley, shocked fans with the admission.

However many those watching at home were desperate to learn more about the situation teased by Jenny and Lee and certainly wanted to know the full story…

Gogglebox viewers needed further details (Credit: Channel4.com)

Jenny on Gogglebox

The Gogglebox favourites raised eyebrows as they settled in to watch Open House: The Great Sex Experiment.

Out of nowhere, Lee indicated an incident in Jenny’s past might share similar themes to the saucy show.

“Remember when you went to that swinger’s house… by mistake?” Lee pondered, making some very suggestive facial expressions.

Jenny grumbled in response: “Yeah, too right it was by mistake, n’all.”

But Lee, who was quite possibly joking about the whole matter, fired back cheekily: “So you say…”

Jenny and Lee had Gogglebox viewers hooked with their little anecdote, whether it bears any link to reality or not.

And that proved to make it even more frustrating for viewers.

As having been pulled in with the lure of an exceptionally astonishing story, neither Jenny nor Lee referred to the ‘incident’ again.

Were Gogglebox faves Jenny and Lee on a wind up? (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gogglebox fans begged on Twitter to be told more about the intriguing tale.

“‘Remember when you went to that swinger’s house…’ tell us more Jenny! #Gogglebox,” one person tweeted.

Another viewer agreed: “I think we all need to hear more about Jenny’s ‘accidental’ trip to a swinger’s house #Gogglebox.”

And a third echoed that thought, adding a laughing emoji to their post: “I want to hear more about Jenny’s accidentally night at the swingers house #Gogglebox.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday April 15 at 9pm.

