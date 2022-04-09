Married At First Sight Australia couple Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson are potentially one of the show’s strongest ever matches.

The pair instantly hit it off during season six of the hit Aussie series – unlike most of their fellow contestants!

But are Cam and Jules still together? Or have the couple finally cracked?

Married At First Sight Australia stars Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant are stronger than ever (Credit: SplashNews.com)

MAFSA: Are Cam and Jules still together?

Much to delight of MAFSA fans, Cam and Jules are very much still together.

The couple, who filmed the reality series in 2019, currently live in Sydney after purchasing a joint home.

The property, which is located on the Northern Beaches, reportedly cost the pair £1 million.

As the show came to an end, Cam officially proposed to Jules during their final commitment ceremony.

They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in November 2019.

Their special day was aired on A Current Affair, hosted by Aussie presenter Tracy Grimshaw.

The couple regularly share updates on their lives together, with Jules most recently giving fans an insight into their holiday in Fiji.

Cam is smiling broadly alongside his wife as they enjoy a couple of Bloody Marys!

What are the MAFSA couple up to now?

As well as officially tying the knot, the pair have also welcomed a child – baby son Oliver.

The couple announced they were expecting in April 2020.

Jules later gave birth in October and took to social media to confirm the news.

Cam and Jules hit it off on the Aussie dating show (Credit: E4)

At the time, the businesswoman penned: “I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant. Our little man has arrived.

“Surprise, it’s a boy, healthy and beautiful and my heart is full.

Our little man has arrived!

“We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him.”

Jules revealed that she and Cam would love to try for a second child.

Speaking to New Magazine, the hairstylist said: “We will probably try [for a baby] in a years’ time. I’d love to have three.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 is currently airing on E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings at 7.30pm.

