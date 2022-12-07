Janette Manrara has shared an update on husband Aljaz Skorjanec after his recent illness.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars had been forced to cancel one of their dance shows from their A Christmas To Remember tour.

The sad news came after Aljaz fell ill.

It Takes Two star Janette shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram with fans.

Strictly stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have cancelled their show (Credit: Splashnews)

“To our Belfast fans, as I am sure you have seen by now, we are devastated that we have to cancel tonight’s show in Belfast,” wrote Janette earlier this week.

“We were so excited to come to perform for you but unfortunately Aljaz is unwell and doctors have advised him not to travel or perform.

“We are working on a new date for Belfast so please retain your ticket for the new date or request a refund from your point of purchase. We are so sorry but hope to see you very soon!”

Aijaz wrote a similar message on his social media, and his pals were quick to respond.

Gorka Marquez replied, saying: “Get better soon brother [heart emoji].”

Gemma Atkinson added: “Ahhh get well soon!!! Sending well wishes.”

In a follow-up post, Janette later shared an update with fans.

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” she added. “If Aljaz could have performed, he absolutely would have. We were truly looking forward to Belfast. We truly cannot wait to come to Belfast.”

Janette also revealed that the tour would be resuming.

In a snap posing with Aljaz, she wrote: “We’re back.”

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Hope the show goes amazing tonight, so happy Aljaz is able to perform!”

Meanwhile, another added: “We were absolutely gutted your Belfast show was postponed last night, can’t wait to see you when you reschedule. Health comes first.”

Another gushed: “Glad to see Aljaz is feeling better! Good luck with the show tonight, can’t wait to see you in Belfast soon!”

Janette offered an update to fans on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Fans make plea to BBC

Before illness forced them to stop, the tour had seen Aljaz and Janette delight audiences in the likes of Portsmouth, Brighton and Manchester.

Meanwhile, numerous fans recently begged Aljaz to be given a full-time position on It Takes Two.

The 32-year-old Slovenian dancer filmed a segment for the show back in November, looking at different versions of Strictly from around the globe.

Upon watching his segment on the show, many fans took to Twitter to beg the BBC to give him a permenant role on the programme.

“They need to find a permanent slot for Aljaz on #ittakestwo,” one viewer tweeted.

“Loved seeing @AljazSkorjanec back on #ittakestwo tonight. So many great ideas from other countries who do #strictly across the world,” another said.

“Wonderful to see our darling @AljazSkorjanec back on #ItTakesTwo. He is much missed on #Strictly. What a joyful surprise,” a third wrote.

