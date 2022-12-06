Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec is “truly unwell”, his wife Janette Manrara has revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The duo, who are on tour at the moment, were forced to cancel one of their shows last night (December 5) as the pro dancer recovers.

Aljaz Skorjanec is unwell (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Aljaz ‘truly unwell’

Last night saw Janette take to Instagram to share some sad news with her fans.

In a post for her 504k followers to see, the 39-year-old revealed that her husband, Aljaz, is unwell.

Aljaz and Janette are currently touring the UK with their show, A Christmas To Remember.

However, last night’s show in Belfast was cancelled after Aljaz fell ill. Taking to Instagram, Janette apologised to fans.

“To our Belfast fans, as I am sure you have seen by now, we are devastated that we have to cancel tonight’s show in Belfast,” Janette’s post reads.

“We were so excited to come to perform for you but unfortunately Aljaz is unwell and doctor’s have advised him not to travel or perform.”

She then went on to say that they’re working on doing another date at Belfast.

“We are so sorry but we hope to see you very soon.”

Fans sent their support to Janette and Aljaz (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support

Janette’s caption also apologised for having to cancel the show.

“We are truly heartbroken to not be dancing tonight, but @aljazskorjanec health is important,” she wrote.

“With a heavy heart, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A number of the duo’s fans took to the comment section to send Aljaz their best wishes.

“Sending all my love xxx,” Strictly pro dancer Amy Dowden commented.

“Heal up. Belfast will miss you,” another follower said.

“Sending wishes for a speedy recovery from Belfast he is more important than any show,” a third wrote.

“Devastated to not see you this evening but 100% health has to come first,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljaž Škorjanec (@aljazskorjanec)

Aljaz also posted and admitted he was “truly unwell”.

He said that doctors had “advised me not to travel or perform”.

The pro dancer also said he was “devastated” to have to cancel the show.

Aljaz appeared on It Takes Two recently (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans missing Aljaz

The sad news about Aljaz comes just weeks after he appeared on It Takes Two and made fans realise they were missing him.

The 32-year-old Slovenian dancer filmed a segment for the show back in November, looking at different versions of Strictly from around the globe.

Upon watching his segment on the show, many fans took to Twitter to beg the BBC to give him a permenant role on the programme.

“They need to find a permanent slot for Aljaz on #ittakestwo,” one viewer tweeted.

“Loved seeing @AljazSkorjanec back on #ittakestwo tonight. So many great ideas from other countries who do #strictly across the world,” another said.

“Wonderful to see our darling @AljazSkorjanec back on #ItTakesTwo. He is much missed on #Strictly. What a joyful surprise,” a third wrote.

