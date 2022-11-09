Aljaz Skorjanec leaves Strictly fans in despair after It Takes two appearance

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec returned to make an appearance on It Takes Two last night, just months after quitting the hit BBC dance show.

His appearance on the spin-off show made many realise how much they missed him, with some calling for him to be given a permanent slot on It Takes Two.

Aljaz appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Aljaz returns to It Takes Two

Last night (Wednesday, November 8) saw Aljaz appear on Strictly: It Takes Two.

His appearance on the show came as a pleasant surprise, especially considering he quit Strictly back in March.

Aljaz’s appearance on the show came about halfway through the show in a segment titled – Around The World With Aljaz.

The segment saw Aljaz take a look at different versions of Strictly from all around world.

Aljaz took a look at Dancing With the Stars paying tribute to Elvis, and the Swedish version of Strictly paying tribute to Abba.

He also showcased how the German version of the show switches things up with a Trio-Week, in which a celebrity has to dance with two partners, rather than one.

At the end of the segment, he said: “Well, there you have it! Just a small insight into how other countries put their own little spin into our beautiful, fabulous show that started right here in the UK!”

Viewers were loving Aljaz’s segment (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Strictly star Aljaz rerturning

Upon seeing Aljaz’s return on It Takes Two, a number of viewers took to Twitter begging for him to be given a regular slot on the show.

“They need to find a permanent slot for Aljaz on #ittakestwo,” one viewer said.

“Loved this interlude with Aljaž! More of this please,” another said.

“MAKE THIS GLOBAL ALJAZ FEATURE PERMANENT, YOU COWARDS,” a third wrote.

“Loved seeing @AljazSkorjanec back on #ittakestwo tonight. So many great ideas from other countries who do #strictly across the world,” another tweeted.

“Wonderful to see our darling @AljazSkorjanec back on #ItTakesTwo. He is much missed on #Strictly. What a joyful surprise,” a fifth said.

Janette has spoken about her marriage with Aljaz (Credit: ITV)

Janette opens up about Aljaz romance

Earlier this month, Janette Manrara opened up about her marriage with Aljaz.

Aljaz and Janette met in 2010 and married in 2017. Aljaz has since revealed it was love at first sight, however, Janette has confessed that she needed some convincing.

During an interview with Prima, Janette said: “I was so focused on travelling the world and living my best life, I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend.”

Aljaz, on the other hand, confessed that he was “ready to propose five hours after meeting”.

Speaking about starting a family, Janette said: “We want to be parents and can’t wait for the day that comes, but we’re not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be.”

