Jane McDonald has announced a piece of career news that has delighted her army of devoted fans.

The cruise-loving star announced the news on Instagram and Twitter earlier today (February 11).

And at last it seems that some good news is on the horizon for Jane, who suffered the loss of her partner Eddie Rothe almost a year ago.

Jane McDonald is back on the box this month – and her fans are delighted (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Jane McDonald announce?

Jane revealed the transmission date for her new series, Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire.

It’ll go out on Channel 5 on Sunday February 20 at 9pm.

Those who follow the singer on social media will have seem pictures of Jane filming the series.

And they’re thrilled that it’s finally coming to our screens.

In fact, one declared: “At last something worth while watching on TV!”

The cruise-loving singer will give an insight into her life growing up (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Jane say about her Yorkshire show?

Jane – who hails from Yorkshire – tweeted a video trailing the series.

Alongside it, she wrote: “I’m so excited that the first episode of Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire will be shown on Sunday 20th Feb at 9pm on @channel5_tv.”

Jane added that she’ll be starting her adventure in a place that is very dear to her.

“I’ll be starting my adventure in my home town of Wakefield, sharing some childhood memories and visting #Holmfirth. #Yorkshire #Wakrfield.”

In the video, Jane shared a picture of herself as a youngster and revealed she’ll visit the ballroom where she learnt to dance with her dad.

How did fans react?

To say they were pleased to have a date for Jane’s TV return would be an understatement!

“Yay!” tweeted one excited fan. “Jane – this is awesome news! So exciting! This has made my day and whole weekend! Can’t wait!”

They added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the places I visited in December when I was up there, plus more of your beautiful home county! Have a lovely weekend.”

Another commented on Jane’s post and said: “Cannot wait to see you back on our screens again Jane, looking forward to it.”

A third concurred and said: “Long time coming but will have be been so worth the wait.”

