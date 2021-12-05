Jane McDonald, star of Our Big Yorkshire Christmas on C5 tonight, previously revealed the heartbreaking reason she didn’t have children.

Speaking openly in her 2019 biography, Riding The Waves, the much-loved star explained that her career always came first during her first marriage to Henrik Brixen.

Jane is one of the most recognisable faces on television, following a glittering career performing on cruise ships.

It’s been a tough year for Jane following the death of her fiance, Ed (Credit: C5)

It’s here where she first met Henrik, he was a plumbing engineer on the ship, and their relationship blossomed.

The pair ended up getting married 1998, with Henrik then becoming her manager.

But it was this move that eventually destroyed their marriage.

Who is Jane McDonald married to and does she have kids?

In her autobiography, Jane wrote: “Your manager is your boss and tells you what to do, what to wear and who to be, so our relationship changed.”

She continued: ” loved him with all my heart, but felt he’d stopped looking at me as a wife. I became a product.”

Jane, also famous shows like Cruising With Jane McDondald, also wrote about why she didn’t have childre.

She says: “Henrik and I once spoke about having children but there wasn’t room for babies in his plans for me.

“I began to feel lonely in my marriage.”

Jane becomes Santa’s little helper in her new show (Credit: C5)

She went on to say that she eventually “lost her confidence and became introverted” which is when she fired Henrik as her manager.

Jane had previously spoken out about her marriage ending so her career could continue.

In Riding The Waves, she says she was naive in trusting him – and that he almost ruined her career.

Jane went on to say that he moved to America in 2002, leaving her for good after her career had seemingly ‘dried up.’

Henrik and Jane split in 2003 and she went on to kindle a relationship with old flame, Eddie Rothe in 2007.

Tragically Eddie passed away in March this year after battling lung cancer.

Brave Jane revealed her heart ache to her former Loose Women co-hosts last month.

Speaking for the very first time since announcing 67-year-old Eddie’s passing in March, she revealed: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley, he was beautiful.

Did Jane McDonald’s husband die?

I’ve got to do the first interview and I couldn’t be with better people here. It’s been tough but there’s so many of us out there who have been through this and my heart goes out to you all.”

Jane was in tears during her emotional appearance (Credit: ITV)

Jane went on to speak about her relationship with Ed, revealing they dated when they were in their late teens, early 20s.

However, they then went their separate ways for 27 years before rekindling their romance 13 years ago.

Jane said: “13 years of absolute bliss. That’s how I’m getting through it. I’m not thinking of the last six months because it was horrendous.”

“I’m thinking of how grateful I’ve been for such a wonderful…” as she began tearing up.

Speaking about Eddie’s last months, Jane explained that she cared for him because “no was allowed” to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “I had to have a crash course in nursing. Ryan, the lovely district nurse, – thank you Ryan – came and showed me how to do everything.

“Because it was lung cancer, they were so afraid of him getting Covid that I took over everything.”

Jane added: “And that was a privilege. At first I thought, ‘How am I going to do that?’ But then you get a strength when you’re nursing your loved one and it really is a privilege.”

Catch Jane on Our Big Yorkshire Christmas on Channel 5, where you’ll get to see her dressed as Santa’s Little Helper.

