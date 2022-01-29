Jane McDonald’s inspiring life motto after losing beloved partner Eddie Rothe to cancer

Jane McDonald sadly lost her partner Eddie Rothe in March of 2021 after he battled against cancer.

The Cruising With Jane McDonald star and Eddie were together for 13 years – and were engaged when he passed away.

Despite her heartbreaking loss, Jane has subsequently said she has come to realise ‘life’s too short’.

Jane McDonald with late partner Eddie Rothe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was Jane McDonald married to late partner Eddie?

Jane, 58, features in nearly four hours of afternoon programming on Channel 5 this weekend.

And no doubt fans will be wondering about all aspects of her life. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jane was previously married for five years from 1998 before her relationship with Eddie, to ship’s plumbing engineer Henrik Brixen.

But she and Eddie didn’t get to tie the knot – even though she has gone on to hint they would have wed after lockdown.

Her ‘life motto’

Reflecting on lockdown also seems to have helped Jane focus on what matters most to her as she has grieved.

Just a couple of month’s after Eddie’s passing, she told the Mirror she doesn’t want to waste a minute of her life.

She vowed in May 2021: “If we know anything about what has happened in this past year, it’s that life is too short.”

Life is for living and I will live it even more.

Well-travelled Jane added at the time she couldn’t wait to make the most of opportunities when restrictions changed.

“This has taught me that life is for living and I will live it even more when we are allowed out again,” she said.

Making the most of life: Jane has done a u-turn on her decision to retire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Later in 2021, Jane revealed she changed her mind about retiring.

She indicated performing was helping her with her grief.

Jane said during an appearance on Loose Women: “It’s been my healer being out with the fans and I thank them so much for everything that they’ve done for me.”

And just a few days later, the telly fave told fans she would be heading to the Caribbean for a “new adventure”.

Jane McDonald: Cruising USA airs on Channel 5 on Saturday January 29 at 3pm. Holidaying With Jane McDonald & Friends follows on the same channel straight after at 5pm.

