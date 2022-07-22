Jane McDonald smiling outside a theatre
Jane McDonald’s whopping net worth after two decades in the spotlight ‘revealed’

She's cruising towards a very comfortable future

By Julia Etherington
Singing superstar Jane McDonald has reportedly amassed a whopping net worth since shooting to fame two decades ago.

As die-hard fans will know, Jane started out as a singer on cruise ships.

But since then the giddy heights of fame have reportedly caused her bank balance to balloon.

Jane McDonald wearing pink pictured at sea
Jane McDonald is boosting her net worth with her show on Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald’s net worth: From humble beginnings…

The lovely Jane, 59, was born in Yorkshire in 1963.

She worked as a singer on cruise ships and shot to fame on TV show The Cruise back in 1998.

Her bubbly personality and talent shone through, and TV work soon began to pour in.

She’s best known for Loose Women and Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Her other credits include Jane & Friends, Holidaying with Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire on Channel 5.

She recently visited Florida with her travel show and took a walk down memory lane.

She admitted she was sad to leave, having sung there in the 1990s, and met up with an old friend.

Yorkshire has got my heart, but Florida has got my liver.

Jane told viewers: “Do you know, my heart is here and I don’t want to leave.

“It’s brought back so many amazing memories here and seeing my old friend has been amazing.

“And don’t forget memories never die and friends are always your friends.”

What is Jane’s net worth?

Jane’s net worth is believed to be £4.5 million, according to reports.

She has earned most of it from touring and her various television contracts.

Jane is currently in the middle of her Let The Light In tour, which has been delighting audiences up and down the country.

Jane McDonald wearing sunglasses and shopping in London
Jane McDonald is currently on a UK tour (Credit: Splashnews)

Cruising with Jane McDonald is on Sunday on Channel 5 at 5.05pm.

