Jane McDonald stuns fans with appearance in red dress as she celebrates big news

Jane McDonald looked glowing as she celebrated some big tour news with fans on Instagram.

The former Loose Women star is currently travelling up and down the country for her latest UK tour.

Last night (July 3), Jane performed for some of her fans in Wales.

Ahead of the show, the TV star took to Instagram where she shared some big news with her followers.

In the clip, Jane showed off her glitzy sense of style in a gorgeous red gown which she paired with some shimmering silver jewellery.

Jane McDonald tour

The star said: “A big thank you to everyone for supporting their local theatres. It’s been fantastic to see so many of you at my shows. Another sold-out night tonight at Venue Cymru tonight!!”

Fans rushed to congratulate the star, as well as compliment her glamorous look.

One replied: “Fantastic show last night tears and laughter You look amazing!”

“That dress or top is fabulous Jane, where can I get one please?” said a second impressed follower.

A third said: “You look beautiful Jane, good to see you doing what you’re best at!”

“Jane you’re amazing, your show is fabulous! If the world was full of people like you it would be a better place to live,” gushed a fourth.

Jane has had a tough time over the past year.

In November, Jane appeared on Loose Women to discuss the tragic loss of her partner, Eddie.

Jane McDonald regularly shares updates about her tour on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

She told the panel: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley, he was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, the star recently donated over 60 of her gorgeous gowns to the hospice that cared for Eddie before his death.

