Jamie Oliver Together vegetarian curry recipe – where can I find it?

Jamie Oliver returns to C4 with more delicious recipes from his cookbook Together – so how can you recreate his vegetarian curry recipes?

In Together, the chef once again presents yet more mouthwatering dishes and makes it look easy!

He unites friends, family and – tonight – Covid heroes (Monday October 4 2021) to enjoy the meals.

Here’s how you can find the recipes and cook them at home after watching.

Jamie Oliver Together vegetarian curry recipe

Jamie Oliver prepares an all-vegetarian menu of curries with a selection of side dishes.

He invites a gathering of NHS junior doctors and midwives to enjoy a well-deserved night off.

First on the menu is fragrant coconut squash curry with chickpeas, ginger and spices.

He also cooks a golden paneer curry served with a spinach and green chilli sauce.

Next is a smoky aubergine dal, served with fluffy coconut rice with cardamom, lemon and saffron milk.

Finally, as if we weren’t salivating already, he finishes with buttery soft fennel naans.

It’s another delicious recipe from the chef who aims to please!

Where can I find the curry recipes on Together?

All of Jamie Oliver’s recipes are found in his brand new cookbook Together.

The hardback is available to buy now.

The recipes are also all available on his website.

All his recipes and more are available on the link above after the show.

Together dishes

In episode one of Jamie Oliver: Together, the chef made a celebration meal to die for.

Viewers saw him cook a slow-roasted lamb shoulder, and a rainbow tomato crostini.

This epic roast was finished off with strawberry panna cottas and mango caipirinhas…

It’s a “yes please” from us!

In the next episode – episode two – Jamie cooked a beautiful summery feast of Mediterranean salmon.

He served this with lemony potatoes and garlic roasted tomatoes.

This was accompanied with strawberry and prosecco cocktails.

He finished off with a fresh summer pudding.

Episode three saw Jamie rustle up a pork belly and tacos feast inspired by his travels to Mexico.

He subsequently served the dish with chunks of pineapple and hot red pepper sauce.

Cheesy black beans cooked in a splash of tequila, a green salsa, and a red cabbage slaw were also on the menu.

This was followed by a chocolate semifreddo for pudding, topped with hazelnut brittle and sprinkled with a spiced dust.

Jamie Oliver: Together on Channel 4

Jamie, 46, returns to Channel 4 with a new four-part series, Jamie Oliver: Together.

First of all, the TV chef aims to create a series of stunning menus.

These are designed to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones.

The series celebrates meals that bring people together and make special memories.

Each episode walks the viewer through cooking a full meal from beginning to end.

Jamie provides the ultimate guide to stress-free entertaining.

Alongside the food, there are also hacks, tips and tricks to set the scene and create the perfect atmosphere for guests.

Finally – and perhaps most noteworthy – he shows us how to make some delicious cocktails… Hic!

Jamie Oliver: Together continues on Monday October 4, 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

