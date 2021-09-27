Jamie Oliver Together pork belly and tacos recipe – where can I find it?

Jamie Oliver returns to C4 with more mouthwatering recipes from his cookbook Together – so how can you recreate his pork belly feast?

In Together, the chef once again presents some amazing dishes as he unites friends, family and Covid heroes.

He treats them to a set of new menus designed to be shared and celebrated with loved ones.

Here’s how you can find the recipes and cook them at home after watching.

Jamie Oliver cooks recipes for big get-togethers (Credit: C4)

Jamie Oliver Together pork belly and tacos recipe

Jamie Oliver prepares a Mexican-inspired feast in episode three of Together on Channel 4.

The Essex-born chef plans a taco night as a result of his previous travels to Mexico.

Recipes include a slow-cooked pork belly served in homemade tacos.

He subsequently serves this with chunks of pineapple and hot red pepper sauce.

Next, he also rustles up some cheesy black beans cooked in a splash of tequila.

He also prepares a green salsa, and a red cabbage slaw.

Later, he serves up a chocolate semifreddo for pudding.

This is topped with hazelnut brittle and sprinkled with a spiced dust.

It’s another delicious recipe from the chef who aims to please!

Where can I find the recipes?

All of Jamie Oliver’s recipes are found in his brand new cookbook Together.

The hardback is available to buy now.

The recipes are also all available on his website.

For the slow-cooked pork belly recipe, click here.

The black beans and cheese recipe, homemade tortillas and green salsa is also up there.

The Mexican themed feast also includes recipes for his Tequila michelada cocktail.

All these recipes and more are available on the link above.

Jamie Oliver fronts cookery show Together (Credit: C4)

Together dishes

In episode one of Jamie Oliver: Together, the chef made a celebration meal to die for.

Viewers saw him cook a slow-roasted lamb shoulder, and a rainbow tomato crostini.

This epic roast was finished off with strawberry panna cottas and mango caipirinhas…

It’s a “yes please” from us!

In the next episode – episode two – Jamie cooked a beautiful summery feast of Mediterranean salmon.

He served this with lemony potatoes and garlic roasted tomatoes.

This was accompanied with strawberry and prosecco cocktails.

He finished off with a fresh summer pudding.

Jamie Oliver: Together on Channel 4

Jamie, 46, returns to Channel 4 with a new four-part series, Jamie Oliver: Together.

First of all, the TV chef aims to create a series of stunning menus.

These are designed to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones.

The series celebrates meals that bring people together and make special memories.

Each episode walks the viewer through cooking a full meal from beginning to end.

Jamie provides the ultimate guide to stress-free entertaining.

Alongside the food, there are also hacks, tips and tricks to set the scene and create the perfect atmosphere for guests.

Finally – and perhaps most noteworthy – he shows us how to make some delicious cocktails… Hic!

Jamie Oliver: Together continues on Monday September 27 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Would you try to recreate any of Jamie Oliver’s recipes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.