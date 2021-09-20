Jamie Oliver once opened up about his struggle with a sleeping problem.

The TV chef is currently the star of the new Channel 4 show, Jamie Oliver: Together.

Viewers get to see Jamie preparing a feast for volunteers who helped during the Covid-19 pandemic and serving up recipes to bring the country back together.

Jamie leads a very hectic schedule both on and off the television.

Back in 2014, he confessed that he was battling an issue that threatened to derail his career.

Jamie Oliver on sleeping problems

The culinary icon, who shares five children with his wife, Jools, admitted that he had been barely sleeping every night for years.

Things had become so bad that the TV chef said he was barely able to function on a day-to-day basis.

“For the past decade I’ve been averaging about three-and-a-half hours a night,” he told The Times in 2014. “It got to a point this summer where I had to do something. I knew there was something wrong with me.

“On a fundamental level, I wasn’t functioning like a normal person. I’d sit down in the office, fall asleep and start dribbling. Not pretty. Not good.

“I feel like I should be admitting to being an alcoholic – people get that. But my thing is not sleeping.”

Thankfully, Jamie managed to find a remedy to his problem.

He began getting into bed earlier, and he embarked on a weight loss journey to help himself get back into shape.

“I’ve got healthier and I’ve got more energy. I’m sharper in my head and soberer in the way I think, ” added the Channel 4 star.

Jamie Oliver: Together is on tonight (September 20) at 8pm on Channel 4.

