Together chef Jamie Oliver has revealed that he once cooked for his wife Jools totally starkers.

But instead of being the aphrodisiac he hoped it would be, the incident left him red faced.

Or rather red somewhere else (a bit lower down)…

Use your imagination!

Jamie Oliver fronts new cookery show Together (Credit: C4)

Together on C4: Jamie Oliver and Jools’ romance

Talking to Australian radio hosts Will & Woody on KIIS 106.5, Jamie described the “painful” moment he burnt his manhood.

Living up to his moniker The Naked Chef, the TV star revealed he was cooking in the nude for his wife Jools when the unfortunate accident happened.

In a bid to impress Jools, Jamie decided to whip up a romantic meal after whipping out his appendage.

He said: “I did a whole roasted sea bass, and I thought the coolest thing to do as The Naked Chef, would be to serve it naked.

“The only thing I was wearing was a bow on the end of it.

“A red bow, to be specific…

“I tied it, and it was a double knot. I opened the oven, and checked the seabass halfway through…

“And what I imagine was a perfect laser shot of steam attacked my penis.”

OUCH!

Jamie burns penis!

The Together presenter went on to explain that it was “the worst pain of the world yet what happened was one of the most beautiful things I ever saw [because it swelled up]”.

He explained that he was forced to spend the evening with a packet of frozen peas on his meat and two veg.

Jamie Oliver warned listeners that he “did it once. But you shouldn’t EVER cook naked”.

Just as well he wasn’t cooking sausages!

The now-married chef said: “I was obviously very distressed, and she thought I was stupid and ridiculous.

“But ultimately, it’s all about caring and I had tried, had made the effort.”

Jamie and Jools with Buddy and Petal appear on C4 with Davina McCall (Credit: Channel 4)

Together on C4: How long have Jamie and Jools been together?

Jamie Oliver married former model and writer Juliette Norton in July 2000 at the River Café in West London.

She met Jamie at school and the duo have been together ever since.

The childhood sweethearts met growing up in Essex.

Jamie and Jools celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020 and planned to renew their wedding vows – until the pandemic happened.

How many children do they have?

Luckily for Jamie, the scolded private parts were still fit for purpose and he has five children with his wife Jools.

Poppy Honey Rosie was born on March 18 2002 and is currently 19.

Daisy Boo Pamela was born on April 10 2003, and is 17.

Petal Blossom Rainbow, born April 3 2009, is now 12, while Buddy Bear Maurice, born September 15 2010, is currently 10.

Their youngest child is River Rocket Blue Dallas who was born on August 8 2016 and is five.

Tragically, Jools has suffered five miscarriages in total – three after welcoming River in 2016.

She said on the Made by Mammas podcast that she suffered one of the miscarriages during lockdown.

How old is Together chef Jamie Oliver?

Jamie Trevor Oliver was born on May 27 1975 in Clavering in Essex.

He is currently 46 years old, the same age as wife Jools.

Jamie Oliver: Together on C4

The chef launches his new TV series on C4, which – of course – is accompanied by a brand-new cookery book.

Jamie prepares meals for social events, beginning with a rolled shoulder of lamb with fennel, sage and sausage stuffing, with a herby sauce.

It just had to be a sausage, didn’t it?

Jamie Oliver: Together starts on Monday September 13 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

