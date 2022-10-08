Saturday Morning host James Martin welcomed Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley into his kitchen today (October 8).

Olivia, who plays Dawn Taylor on the soap, was on James’ show to discuss Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary.

However, she was left more than a little red-faced as he served up a seafood pasta dish.

Olivia Bromley looked a little red-faced as she joked about not ordering pasta on a date (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning host James Martin leaves guest red-faced

James made Olivia a seafood linguine on James Martin’s Saturday Morning earlier today.

As he served it up, he said to her: “Welcome to the house. Bon appetite.”

Smiling, Olivia reached for her fork and declared: “You know when you’re not meant to order pasta on a date…”

Instantly, James smiled and fired back: “Are we on a date?

“I thought you were coming here to promote Emmerdale.”

You know when you’re not meant to order pasta on a date…

Olivia blushed and laughed as she declared: “I’m trying to eat this glamorously!”

“Olivia, fill your boots,” James declared, as the Emmerdale star giggled, getting a tiny bit redder.

“Can you get a candle?” James asked the laughing crew.

Not content to leave it there, the host continued to tease the Emmerdale actress.

He revealed that their “date” wasn’t over yet as he revealed what he’d be “treating Olivia to for the second course on our date”.

Does James Martin have a girlfriend or wife?

Of course, James is in a long-term relationship, so any banter was just that.

After dating a string of lovely ladies, James fell for current girlfriend Louise Davies in 2011.

However, the couple tend to shun the limelight, keeping their relationship private.

They don’t have kids, but share a Lhasa Apso called Ralph, and a cocker spaniel named Cooper.

James previously admitted that he wouldn’t ask Louise to marry him because he didn’t want to splurge £60,000 on a big white wedding, claiming that they are happy as they are.

He told the Sunday People in 2019: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy.

“I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

James Martin was quick to tease Olivia over the ‘date’ quip (Credit: ITV)

Who is Olivia dating?

It’s not clear, however, if Olivia is in a relationship.

Sadly for flirty James, though, he isn’t her celebrity crush.

She has previously revealed that that honour belongs to movie star Bradley Cooper.

