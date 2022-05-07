Saturday Morning host James Martin needed to make some drastic changes to his lifestyle in order to avoid a life-threatening health condition, he has said.

The star previously admitted that there is a risk of heart disease that runs in his family.

In order to reduce the threat, the star has changed his ways, including making changes to his diet.

Here’s what he said.

James Martin at risk of heart disease

James Martin has confessed that he is at risk of a life-threatening health condition.

Speaking to The Herald last year, James admitted that he’s aware of the risk of heart disease that runs in his family.

When you’re a big bloke like my father and me, it’s not as easy to stay fit.

He said: “Heart disease has been an issue in my family for generations. My dad likes his food deep-fried in butter, but he doesn’t like running it off.

“I don’t do too much exercise either,” James continued. “When you’re a big bloke like my father and me, it’s not as easy to stay fit as it is for someone who’s a bit smaller.”

James also recalled a terrifying experience that made him reconsider his lifestyle choices.

He said: “I was doing a gig abroad and I was chatting to a gentleman the same age as me, similar work ethic.

“He went out on stage literally five minutes after I spoke to him to do an award ceremony and he died before he hit the floor. That was when I made the decision to change.”

Saturday Morning host James Martin turns his life around to minimise risk

The Saturday Morning host has also opened up about how he’s determined to make changes to his lifestyle.

James listed a few ways he is trying to improve his health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

He said: “I no longer stuff my face with really bad things such as takeaway pizza, Mars bars and fizzy soft drinks, which I used to have tons of during my work day, just like almost every other chef in the country.

“Now I eat fish twice a week as well as loads of vegetables and fresh fruit.”

The chef has also started using a pedometer in the kitchen and regularly racking up to 16 miles a day.

Catch James Martin on Saturday Morning today (May 7) at 9.25am on ITV.

