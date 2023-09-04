James Martin makes announcement about future for ITV following ‘bullying’ allegations

James Martin has shared an announcement about his future on ITV with fans following recent ‘bullying’ allegations.

It was reported in July that popular host James, 51, had been accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour while filming.

The alleged conduct was said to have taken place in May, during filming of his Spanish Adventure show.

James Martin ‘bullying’ allegations

According to Deadline, James was accused of “berating people, reducing them to tears in front of other colleagues, and changing schedules at the last minute”. This is said to have meant his team had “just a few hours of sleep before the following morning’s shoot”. Additionally, it was alleged that James subsequently arrived an hour late for the filming commitment.

Furthermore, James was reported to have launched a “foul-mouthed tirade” at crew in 2018 when a drain in his home became blocked during filming.

James later issued a joint statement with Blue Marlin Television in which he apologised for “any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved”.

Now, several weeks on, the Saturday Morning presenter has shared news about his telly future.

James Martin on ITV news

Sharing several snaps of filming locations on Instagram late on Sunday (September 3), James confirmed when Spanish Adventure will be on the box.

He wrote in his post’s caption: “Tomorrow sees the new Spanish Adventure air! It is on every day over the coming weeks on @itv! I hope you all enjoy seeing this amazing country as much as I did!”

Followers were delighted with James’ update. One commented: “Great to have you back on TV.”

And others were also thrilled to know they’ll be able to watch him again imminently.

“Can’t wait! It’s not right when you have a summer break and not on the box. You’ve been missed. Hope you had a good break,” said one well wisher.

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to watch this series, and the amazing cuisine of Spain.”

And a third added: “I will be watching as always. Can’t wait for you to be back on Saturday mornings too.”

James Martin’s Spanish Adventure airs on ITV today, Monday September 4, from 2pm.

