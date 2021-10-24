James Jordan has won over Strictly Come Dancing fans with his Twitter commentary on this year’s contestants.

The former Strictly professional dancer takes to the social media platform each Saturday evening to give his thoughts on each of the performances.

And fans have loved it so much that they want him to join the judging panel in the future.

Last night, James said he loved Rose Ayling-Ellis‘ performance as well as AJ Odudu‘s incredible Tango.

He admitted he wasn’t keen on Ugo’s technical abilities and branded him “wooden”, and said Adam Peaty’s steamy Samba was “very very average”.

Before his commentary, James asked fans if they wanted to see him comment through the show.

However, he said they had to ‘retweet’ his message 1,000 for him to do it.

He wrote: “RIGHT! I’m NOT going to give my critique on Strictly this week unless I get over 1000 RETWEETS of this tweet.

“It’s only because trying to tweet with Ella jumping all over me is tough.

“Plus I wanna see how many of you really value my opinion. Start the RT’s.”

The tweet racked up more than 2,000 retweets, and James said: “I should have said 10,000 RT’s. So I suppose I’ll be tweeting along with the show

“And thank you for so many lovely comments. Had a tough day today but you all made me feel better.”

Fans then flocked to the post with messages to say they wanted James on the actual Strictly panel.

One person said: “I really wish @The_JamesJordan was a judge love his tweets at the weekend.”

Another wrote: “Love your tweets every week always spot on, you would be fab as a judge.”

A third added: “James for judge! Craig [Revel Horwood] is just unfair now and his comments [are] too personal.”

Another said: “James! Your commentaries are better than the actual judges, at least you are honest and don’t favour anyone.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

