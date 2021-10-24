Adam Peaty left many Strictly Come Dancing viewers stunned last night with his performance – and outfit.

The Olympic swimmer, 26, danced the Samba with his professional partner Katya Jones and it was certainly an energetic and steamy routine.

Adam set pulses racing as he wore very tight jeans and a t-shirt, and even some of the judges admitted feeling hot under the collar!

Strictly viewers became distracted during Adam’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Adam Peaty on Strictly Come Dancing

However, some viewers weren’t impressed with the outfit and some of Adam’s moves in the performance.

Read more: Strictly: Katya Jones ‘warned don’t do it again’ after that ‘almost kiss’ with Adam Peaty

Adam was seen thrusting and wiggling his hips to George Michael’s Faith.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood joked that the performance made him “twitch”.

Adam’s jeans definitely turned heads… (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse added: “I wouldn’t have wanted to miss those hips ever in my life.”

Viewers watching were quick to comment on Adam’s outfit and routine, with many not happy.

One person said on Twitter: “Adam Peaty should be reminded that it’s a family show.”

Another wrote: “It was not suitable for family time viewing.”

A third added: “I thought strictly was a family show?”

Another joked: “Jesus Christ, I thought this was a family show?! I have no words right now to describe how I feel about @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katjones’ Samba. Just glad my 8-year old was more interested in his iPod for once.”

Some viewers didn’t like Adam’s performance (Credit: BBC)

One said: “I must be getting old. I found Adam’s samba a bit vulgar – much sexier when he was just stood there in his tight t-shirt and jeans rather than the awkward thrusting and grabbing.”

However, others loved Adam’s performance and seemed thrilled by the tight jeans!

One said: “I would really like to thank whoever it was that gave Adam *those* jeans to wear tonight.”

Another commented: “Was Adam’s dance good? I was too distracted by the jeans.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke criticised for pronouncing Oti Mabuse’s name wrong

One tweeted: “Those skin tight jeans…it’s a 10 from me.”

Another said: “Enjoyed it! Had a slight twitch myself, think it was those jeans.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

What did you think of Adam’s performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.