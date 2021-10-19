Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones has been warned ‘not again’ after she and Adam Peaty’s ‘almost kiss’.

The dance partners almost broke social media on Saturday night after she and Adam danced the Tango.

Viewers, including Olympic swimmer Adam’s girlfriend, were convinced they very nearly locked lips.

Adam and Katya dancing (Credit: BBC)

So what happened after Katya and Adam’s performance?

Fans went wild over whether the almost kiss was intentional or whether they just ‘forgot’ about being on TV.

Please don’t put yourself in this position.

Katya and Adam appeared to be caught up in the moment as social media erupted.

Their lips were so close, their chins were touching at the end of the heated performance.

Meanwhile, Katya was reportedly greeted backstage by a long-term colleague who issued a stark warning.

The Sun reports that Katya was told by a ‘pal’ backstage: “Don’t let yourself down by getting too close to a partner again. Please don’t put yourself in this position.”

The sexy dance floor routine sparked fears Katya could risk being at the centre of another love disaster.

How did Adam’s girlfriend react to the ‘almost kiss’?

Gold medallist Adam has a one-year-old son with Welsh artist Eiri Monroe, 23.

She fell pregnant just two months after they met on Tinder and have been together ever since.

Before Saturday’s show Eiri posted a sexy picture of herself with the message “not worried”.

But afterwards she took to TikTok pretending to cry.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones dancing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Her message read: “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman live on TV, finding out ten million people also watched it.”

What has Adam said about it?

Realising he was in the middle of a ‘Strictly curse’ storm, Adam addressed the almost kiss the next day.

On Sunday he posted: “To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real-life consequences.

“I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

Before Saturday’s Tango he said he could see why the competition has resulted in ‘the curse of Strictly’.

He said: “My hips are here, her are here, and then we do this. You get close. I can see how it happens.”

What has Katya done in the past?

Long-term Strictly fans will remember the scandal of Katya’s past.

But for anyone who doesn’t, here’s a quick re-cap.

In 2018 Katya was photographed kissing comedian and dance partner Seann Walsh.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones seen leaving Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in 2018 (Credit SplashNews.com)

The Russain dancer was still married to fellow dancer Neil Jones while Seann was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humpries.

She ditched him as soon as the passionate clinch went public, while Katya and Neil split six months later.

A Strictly insider says: “Nobody has suggested either Adam or Katya have done anything wrong but her mates don’t want her to create the impression she is somehow leading him astray.

“The emerging controversy has become the talk of the pros on the show.”

