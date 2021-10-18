Strictly star Judi Love addresses Adam Peaty and Katya Jones ‘almost kissing’ claims

Judi Love has spoken about fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestants Adam Peaty and Katya Jones following their saucy performance.

At the weekend, Adam and Katya sent social media into meltdown as viewers claimed they looked like they almost kissed during their routine.

On today’s Loose Women (October 18), Judi was asked about the claims by her co-stars.

Judi was asked about Katya and Adam (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love on Strictly rumours

She said: “What people need to understand, when you’re a dancer you are a performer. At the end, people don’t realise you have to hold a pose.

“They’re amazing dancers, amazing performers. That’s what I saw, a performance.”

Judi went on to say that public comments do “make an effect on people”.

Meanwhile, Judi has updated her Instagram followers after revealing her daughter has been unwell.

Judi and Graziano scraped through on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The star indicated she has been rushed off her feet and had to change her plans due to the family matter.

Nonetheless, Judi still managed to make it to appear Loose Women this afternoon.

Judie Love Instagram update

Judi, 41, certainly seems to have had a very hectic few days. She survived the Strictly dance off against Greg Wise yesterday (Sunday October 17).

She and dance partner Graziano di Prima had been in the bottom two after viewers’ votes were counted.

But this morning (Monday October 18), her daughter was foremost in her mind.

Judi Love has had a lot to deal with today (Credit: Instagram @1judilove)

The worried star revealed in an Instagram Story: “My daughter’s not feeling well.”

“Quickly got to get her back sorted,” a concerned Judi winced, having noted she was supposed to be on her way to the Loose Women studio.

‘One of those days’

Mum-of-two Judi later indicated her daughter’s condition has improved.

Wearing a visor, she sighed: “Oh gosh, when you know it is going to be one of those days.”

She continued: “Right, chiropractor went well. She’s feeling much better.

My daughter’s not feeling well.

“Now I’m on the way to Loose Women.”

However, it seems Judi’s schedule is absolutely packed.

She added, with a serious expression: “Suddenly remembered I’ve got [Strictly] training after.”

Viewers praised Judi over her performance on Twitter.

One person tweeted to the Loose Women account: “Hugs to Judi. Beautiful performances at the weekend. Keep going Judi we’re right behind you.”

And another wrote: “@loosewomen I thought Judi definitely did much better performance on Strictly. But felt the bottom two was correct. But it was right to save Judi.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12.30pm. Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 23 on BBC One at 7.05pm.

