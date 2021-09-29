Strictly star Judi Love looks incredible on It Takes Two last night
TV

Strictly: It Takes Two: Judi Love stuns fans with her appearance

Judi is partnered with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love stunned BBC viewers when she appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two last night.

The Loose Women star appeared on the programme with her pro partner Graziano Di Prima to speak to host Rylan Clark-Neal.

But Judi‘s outfit sparked a big reaction on Twitter and viewers were begging the star to reveal where it was from!

Judi Love on Strictly: It Takes Two with Graziano Di Prima
Judi’s appearance on It Takes Two wowed viewers (Credit: BBC Two)

Judi Love on Strictly: It Takes Two

Judi wore a dress from Never Fully Dressed which featured a pattern of plants.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Judi Love reveals weight loss from training

She paired the dress with clear heels.

Italian dancer Graziano looked dapper in a black shirt and beige trousers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove)

Viewers gushed over Judi’s appearance as one person said on Twitter: “I definitely need to know where the gorgeous @1Judilove got her @StrictlyITT dress from! #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “I need @1Judilove dress and I need it now #ItTakesTwo.”

A third tweeted: “Love the dress @1Judilove was wearing tonight on @bbcstrictly #ittakestwo tonight, anyone know where it was from?

“Going to a wedding Friday, it would be perfect to wear!!”

Judi Love laughs on Strictly: It Takes Two
Judi appeared on It Takes Two with Graziano (Credit: BBC Two)

On Tuesday, Judi spoke about her weight loss thanks to training for the show on Loose Women.

She told her co-stars: “I’ve lost about five pounds already… maybe I’m pushing five pounds but you know what!

I need Judi Love’s dress and I need it now. 

“It’s been amazing. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Meanwhile, during last night’s episode of It Takes Two, Judi and Graziano spoke about their partnership.

Graziano said: “Since the first moment we met, something clicked on.

Judi Love on Strictly: It Takes Two with Graziano Di Prima
Judi and Graziano wowed in their first performance last weekend (Credit: BBC Two)

“Even if we spend seven hours together, eight hours together, we have a laugh. She’s always focused.

“That’s what I love about her.”

Read more: Strictly 2021: Craig Revel Horwood blasted over ‘drag’ quip to Judi Love

Judi quipped: “And then I crawl home, ‘help me walk!'”

Speaking about how her performance had head judge Shirley Ballas on her feet, Judi said: “I was so surprised and overwhelmed.”

Strictly: It Takes Two continues on BBC Two, tonight, at 6:30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 2, at 6:45pm.

