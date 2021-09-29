Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love stunned BBC viewers when she appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two last night.

The Loose Women star appeared on the programme with her pro partner Graziano Di Prima to speak to host Rylan Clark-Neal.

But Judi‘s outfit sparked a big reaction on Twitter and viewers were begging the star to reveal where it was from!

Judi’s appearance on It Takes Two wowed viewers (Credit: BBC Two)

Judi Love on Strictly: It Takes Two

Judi wore a dress from Never Fully Dressed which featured a pattern of plants.

She paired the dress with clear heels.

Italian dancer Graziano looked dapper in a black shirt and beige trousers.

Viewers gushed over Judi’s appearance as one person said on Twitter: “I definitely need to know where the gorgeous @1Judilove got her @StrictlyITT dress from! #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “I need @1Judilove dress and I need it now #ItTakesTwo.”

A third tweeted: “Love the dress @1Judilove was wearing tonight on @bbcstrictly #ittakestwo tonight, anyone know where it was from?

“Going to a wedding Friday, it would be perfect to wear!!”

Judi appeared on It Takes Two with Graziano (Credit: BBC Two)

On Tuesday, Judi spoke about her weight loss thanks to training for the show on Loose Women.

She told her co-stars: “I’ve lost about five pounds already… maybe I’m pushing five pounds but you know what!

I need Judi Love’s dress and I need it now.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Meanwhile, during last night’s episode of It Takes Two, Judi and Graziano spoke about their partnership.

Graziano said: “Since the first moment we met, something clicked on.

Judi and Graziano wowed in their first performance last weekend (Credit: BBC Two)

“Even if we spend seven hours together, eight hours together, we have a laugh. She’s always focused.

“That’s what I love about her.”

Judi quipped: “And then I crawl home, ‘help me walk!'”

Speaking about how her performance had head judge Shirley Ballas on her feet, Judi said: “I was so surprised and overwhelmed.”

Strictly: It Takes Two continues on BBC Two, tonight, at 6:30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 2, at 6:45pm.

