Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love stunned BBC viewers when she appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two last night.
The Loose Women star appeared on the programme with her pro partner Graziano Di Prima to speak to host Rylan Clark-Neal.
But Judi‘s outfit sparked a big reaction on Twitter and viewers were begging the star to reveal where it was from!
Judi Love on Strictly: It Takes Two
Judi wore a dress from Never Fully Dressed which featured a pattern of plants.
She paired the dress with clear heels.
Italian dancer Graziano looked dapper in a black shirt and beige trousers.
Viewers gushed over Judi’s appearance as one person said on Twitter: “I definitely need to know where the gorgeous @1Judilove got her @StrictlyITT dress from! #Strictly.”
Another wrote: “I need @1Judilove dress and I need it now #ItTakesTwo.”
A third tweeted: “Love the dress @1Judilove was wearing tonight on @bbcstrictly #ittakestwo tonight, anyone know where it was from?
“Going to a wedding Friday, it would be perfect to wear!!”
On Tuesday, Judi spoke about her weight loss thanks to training for the show on Loose Women.
She told her co-stars: “I’ve lost about five pounds already… maybe I’m pushing five pounds but you know what!
I need Judi Love’s dress and I need it now.
“It’s been amazing. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”
Meanwhile, during last night’s episode of It Takes Two, Judi and Graziano spoke about their partnership.
Graziano said: “Since the first moment we met, something clicked on.
“Even if we spend seven hours together, eight hours together, we have a laugh. She’s always focused.
“That’s what I love about her.”
Judi quipped: “And then I crawl home, ‘help me walk!'”
Speaking about how her performance had head judge Shirley Ballas on her feet, Judi said: “I was so surprised and overwhelmed.”
Strictly: It Takes Two continues on BBC Two, tonight, at 6:30pm.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 2, at 6:45pm.
