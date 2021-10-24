Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has been criticised for his pronunciation of Oti Mabuse‘s name.

During last night’s show, Anton was giving his feedback to professional dancer Oti and her celebrity partner Ugo Monye.

However, he appeared to pronounce Oti’s name wrong calling her “Otty”.

Anton angered some viewers with his pronunciation of Oti’s name (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke on Strictly

He told Ugo: “There was an element of, ‘I better do this like this otherwise I’m going to get told off in rehearsals next Monday.’

“So there’s a bit of fear going on. But I like the way you dance with Oti there.

“You danced with her and you sloshed about. There’s a few technical issues but you know, it wasn’t your best and wasn’t your worst!”

Anton pronounced Oti’s name as “Otty” (Credit: BBC)

However, viewers watching weren’t impressed with Anton getting Oti’s name wrong.

One person said on Twitter: “Can Anton just pronounce Oti’s name currently for once???”

Another wrote: “OK Anton you’ve [bleep] me off there. You’ve worked with Oti for about a decade – you know how to pronounce her name.”

A third tweeted: “How many years has Anton worked with Oti? Outrageous that he should get her name wrong.”

Another added: “Otty? How many series has Oti been on and Anton can’t pronounce her name correctly.”

Viewers corrected Anton on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

Another corrected Anton, writing: “Her name is OTI, Anton. OH – TEE !! It’s not hard she’s only been on the show 7 years.”

Meanwhile, apart from the criticism, fans of the programme are loving Anton as a judge this year.

He’s taken Bruno Tonioli‘s seat on the panel and some people even want Anton to stay permanently.

One person said: “#Strictly please keep Anton as a judge Bruno is just annoying.”

Another agreed, adding: “I hope they don’t take Anton off when Bruno comes back. I like Bruno but I don’t miss him. Anton is doing a fab job!”

What happened during Strictly last night?

Last night saw the judges give out a string of 10s and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe topped the leaderboard with their Charleston.

Meanwhile, down at the bottom was Ugo and Oti following their Rumba.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

